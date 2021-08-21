Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary E. Kremmer to Caleb J. Myers.
Berdena M. Bergman to Karen L. Carter.
Molly C. Turner to Paul A. Davey.
Carolyn G. Anderson Revocable Trust to Sarah Lorraine Meyer.
Sydni Brianne Fitzgerald to Randall Foltyniewicz.
Coy G. Vaughn to Robert Waldrop.
Brian Miggletto to Sooner Cattle & Land, LLC.
Dena E. Howe to Ashton Cook.
Jerry Wayne Copeland to Jarrad Wayne Copeland.
Virginia Louise Wheeler to Jerry S. Moore.
Dutchman's Mobile Home Park, LLC to Swarn Singh.
Delbert Earl Hulse to William J. Fergerson.
Sherie N. Caissie to Samuel Anthony Ballew.
Dennis Mark Hill to Dennis Mark Hill.
Misdemeanors
Kenneth Dean Collins - breaking and entering dwelling without permission, trespassing after being forbidden, malicious injury to personal property, gross disturbance of the peace, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Parker William Griffith - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Angel Gabriel Quezada - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Whitney Marie Coats - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Justin Cruz Frits - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Isaac Elliot Pedrick - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Charlette Jordan - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Mark French v. Ricky Stafford and all other occupants - entry and detainer.
Katie Trapp v. Nathan Roche - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Joshua Jake Turman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brent Anthony Brooks - speeding 36 mph or more over.
Hope Ann Walle - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Dakoda Melvin-Hard - no child restraint.
Taylor Jordan Fleming - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Chamista Michelle Karns - speeding 21-25 mph over.
James Dewayne Phillips - driving under suspension.
Kennetha Anne Falk - operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Luis David Alfaro - following too closely.
Glenn Aaron Bradham - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Chase Graham - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Kooper Dean Kinyon - no seat belt.
Richard Paul Horlick - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Philip Thow - speeding 15 mph over and no security verification.
Johnny Dale Cooper - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Oscar Gutierrez-Carranza - no driver''s license.
Jeremy James Gregory - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Mike John Elmore - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Damien Scott Plucker - no seat belt.
Christopher David Wolfe - driving under suspension.
Savannah Louise Sissom - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Taylor Michael Schiesel - speeding 15 mph over.
Kathleen Fixin Brown - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Elliot Fox Holland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eddie Ray Stewart - no seat belt, speeding 16-20 mph over, and driving under revocation.
Leonardo Landaverde - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Landon G. Majors - driving under suspension.
Roy L. Bridges - throwing lighted debris from a motor vehicle.
Gavin Alek Stauss - speeding 36 mph or more over.
Clyde Donald Southern - speeding 15 mph over.
Luis David Alfaro - speeding 15 mph over.
Orvel Gayle Baldridge - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Robert James Mullen - no seat belt.
Jonathan Michael Janzen - taxes due state.
Kaitlyn Dawn Stephens - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brittany Rae Martinez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Memphis Wingo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jakob Allen Hall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dalton Drew Taylor - no seat belt.
Billy Matt Spadlin - no seat belt.
Hannah Nichole Tuell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Carmen Angelina Campos - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin Lloyd Ryals - speed not reasonable and proper.
Scott Michael McCoy - failure to have wearable personal flotation device.
Nathan Tate Walkingstick - speeding 15 mph over.
Joshua Michael Bird - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Terry Joseph Owens - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Randall Scott Nodine - improper right turn.
Billy Charles Phillips - no seat belt and expired registration.
Sarah Ashley Powell - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Aug. 19
Tahlequah FD: 2 p.m., assist other agency, 801 E. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m., lift assist, 17810 W. Murrel Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:42 p.m., mutual aid, 12601 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 11:42 p.m., EMS assist, 1080 S. Campbell Road.
