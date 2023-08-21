Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joseph Michael Wiseman to Miguel Landaverde.
Stephen S. Whittaker to Whittaker Family Revocable Trust.
Golden Crown Holdings LLC to Corey Robinson.
Marianne Young to Travis Mize.
Civils
Bryan Robinson v. Title to Boat/Motor.
Divorces
Aaron Ganster v. Sasha Ganster.
Allison Laine Graham v. Michael Chase Graham.
Marriage Licenses
Joseph Eric McKee, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Sarah Linn Littlejohn, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Fire Runs
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m.; vehicle fire; 613 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:38 p.m.; service call; 434 S. Muskogee Ave.
Aug. 19
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m.; service call; Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m.; alarm; 804 Lewis ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m.; smoke investigation; Oakwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:30 p.m.; service call; Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:03 p.m.; smoke investigation; 3382 S. Muskogee Ave.
Aug. 20
Tahlequah FD: 7:06 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.