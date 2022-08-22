Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tammy Tyler to Tammy Tyler.
Tanya Graham to Deer Valley, LLC.
Roland Nipps to Classic Country Land, LLC.
Gerald Haddock to Ronald Osentowski.
Braden Gannon to JSZF, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Alex J. Pfister - driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver's license.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Tammie Strum - indebtedness.
Michael MaCaluso v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Billy Ray Cole v. Travis Maddox and Janet Maddox - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Bryon Russell Beers v. Mary Vo.
Christy Lynn Justice v. Brittany Storm Ellis.
Divorces
Briana Morgan Killer v. Justin Lee Killer.
Angela Stopp v. Jacob Stopp.
Paternities
Cody Rippetoe v. Mercedes Ashby - paternity.
Traffic Report
Carson Thomas Ladd - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Stoney Robison - no personal floatation device available.
Juan Manuel Garcia - driving under suspension.
Joshua Ray Mounts - no seat belt.
Brandon Courts Reib - no seat belt.
Christopher Leon Herron - no seat belt.
Tacoma Ray Colton Maples - no seat belt.
Scott Junior Owens - no seat belt.
Glenn Aaron Bradham - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Eyen G. Dominguez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
George Hernandez - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Juan Lopez - no driver's license and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
James Fredrick Wilmon - no seat belt.
Danny Joe Smith - no seat belt.
Birchfield Lancaster Harvey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael A. Gourd - driving under suspension.
Laci Rogers - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Mona L. Garner Kelly - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Taylor Sego - no seat belt.
Randy Chris Moses - operating a motor vehicle in defective condition.
Kenneth Robert Tucker - no driver's license and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Alan Joseph Linde - driving under suspension and failure to display current license plate.
Devin Keshun Smith - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Kaquhan Allen Kirkland - no security verification.
Fire Runs
Aug. 18
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m., outside fire, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.
Aug. 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., MVA, 807 E. Downing St.
Aug. 21
Lowrey FD: 12:09 p.m., three-vehicle MVA, Highway 82A and Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD: 9:37 p.m., left assist, 221 Northside Court.
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 12:12 a.m., lift assist, 408 N. East Ave.
