Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steven R. Cox to Jeff Brand.
Bonnie Taylor to Tandi Robertson.
Donna Rose Read to Donna Rose Read.
Felonies
Joseph Lance Berry - aggravated possession of child pornography.
Misdemeanors
Tammy Dawn Armstrong - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Dawn Durosette - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Joshua Claude Nichols - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Small Claims
Randall Chase Jordan and Wendy Jordan v. Brew Pub Riverhouse and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee - small claims.
Jerry Moore v. All other occupants of and 186 Moccasin - entry and detainer.
Mark French v. Audrey Buffington - small claims.
Protective Orders
Judy Gregory v. Zachariah Lake.
Divorces
Jeremy Dreadfulwater v. Ashley Dreadfulwater.
Marriages
Chandler Dean Smith, 29, Westville, Macy Lane Goodwin, 28, Stilwell.
Bryant Lee Stamper, 28, Tahlequah, and Samantha Kimberly Meigs, 28, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 20
Lowrey FD: 8:19 a.m., medical assist, North 510 Road.
Aug. 22
Lowrey FD: 7:27 a.m., medical assist, Highway 82A.
Tahlequah FD: 4:48 p.m., tree on house, 18020 S. 551 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:30 p.m., outside fire, 900 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 p.m., EMS assist, 702 W. Fox St.
Aug. 23
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 a.m., MVC, North Highway 82 and Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:51 a.m., MVC, Highway 51 and Pecan Creek Circle.
Death Notices
TWIST, Fred Ray, 85, Rose, dairyman. Died Aug. 20. Graveside service, Aug. 27, 2 p.m., Box Cemetery in Vian.
HAWORTH, Geneva Louise Silk. Died Aug. 19. Graveside service, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., Greenhill, in Muskogee.
