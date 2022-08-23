Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard A. Schonfield to Sara Wright.
Clifton E. Crawford to Clifton E. Crawford Revocable Trust.
Charlie Holderbee to Jack Pigeon Holmes Jr.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Daniel Russell - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda McMurray - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Shannon Eugene Koehler - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Heather Lea Harris - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Ricky Crow - public intoxication.
Ricky Lee Gregory - public intoxication.
Braden James Teague - public intoxication.
Laura Herrera - possession of liquor in public place.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. William J. Brown III - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Greg Stone - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV II, LLC v. Katherine Dry - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Jake McCully - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Pamela Stephens - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Billy Beck - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jamie Forrest - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Lacey J. Smith - indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Cory J. Smith - replevin.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Travis Wayne Swift - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Lorie McGee and Randy McGee v. Mary Hensley - small claims.
Protective Orders
Morgan Adrianna Kirk v. David Pacheco.
Krystle Hahn v. Jackie Littledeer.
Divorces
Anthony Eugene Payne v. Lashel Louise Payne.
Michelle Walls v. Travis Martin Walls.
Madeline Anele v. Daniel Anele.
Marriages
Sidney Ray Gruber, of Stilwell, and Susan M. Albarran, of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Fire Runs
Aug. 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:21 p.m., MVC/electrical hazard, East Downing Street and Oak Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:08 p.m., dumpster fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
