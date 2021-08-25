Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billie John Hinton to Billie John Hinton.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Kaylee R. Park.
Pablo Santana to James Nathaniel Hurst.
Jeffrey S. Maloney to Denis V. Vovchenko.
Bugg, LLC to Onward and Upward, Inc.
Cary F. Robinson to Cary F. Robinson.
Sunsnap, LLC to Benjamin J. Storz.
James H. Bennett to James H. Bennett.
Garrett L. Smalley to Linda Howard.
Silvia Munoz to City of Tahlequah.
Ronald Osentowski to Bill John Baker.
Felonies
Chance Scott Weir - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, speeding 1-10 mph over, driving left of center, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Misdemeanors
Rodrigo Garcia - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Donald J. Streich - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Danny Joe Hodge Jr. - third-degree forgery.
James Benjamin Layne II - third-degree forgery.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Neppe Jo Baca - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. John L. Pipkins Jr. - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. John D. Propps - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Alan Wallace - indebtedness.
Citibank v. Joshua Nunez - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. James David Kinkead - breach of contract.
David Grant Cole v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Discover Bank v. Margaret B. Raymond - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Shiloh A. Mitcham - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Kelsey Lee Coleman - indebtedness.
Mark Pennington, N.P., and C.P. v. Zachary William Hulsey, Devante McCool, John Doe, and Jane Doe - automobile negligence.
Arvest Bank v. James E. Beck, Chasity Beck, and Beck Holdings, LLC. - breach of contract.
Target National Bank v. Cheryl Bennett - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Stacy Stayathome - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Charles Dewayne Adair - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Lora Scroggins - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Zoretta Denise Little - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Jackie Straub - petition for judgment.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Kristy L. Stopp - entry and detainer.
E&E Operations Series, LLC v. Gary William Davis - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Rachel Soash v. Daniel Soash.
Marriages
Hunter Wayne Swafford, 20, Tahlequah, and Heather Lyn Hunt, 20, Council Hill.
Fire Runs
Aug. 23
Tahlequah FD: 1:46 p.m., CO2 test, 4005 Rosewood Place.
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 p.m., public assist, 801 W. Fox St.
