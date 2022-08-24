Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jimmy R. Castor to Andrew J. Quetone.
Jack Parker to Reggie Marquez.
Joy Lynn Barriere to Wayman Matthews.
Michael S. Horbeth to P&E Consulting, LLC.
Peter Broderick to David Raappana.
Connell Ghormley to Larry G. Hall.
Misdemeanors
Edgar M. Ruiz - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Kelton L. Machtolff - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Paola Santiago Moreira - public intoxication.
Berenice Delgado - public intoxication.
Civils
Bobby Cain v. Sharon Dancer - judgment.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Wynona Victoria Crawford - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Wynona Victoria Crawford - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sydney Leigh Smith v. Annie Kathryn Inman.
Divorces
Amie Rodriguez v. Angel Rodriguez Guzman.
Marriages
Austin Lee Joshua Morrison, 24, Panama, and Cynthia Katylyn Zena Cooper, 24, Fayetteville.
Death Notices
COCHRAN, Stacy Lynn (Stierwalt), 65, former school teacher for Coweta Public Schools. Died Aug. 19. Memorial services, Aug. 27, 11 a.m., First Christian Church in Tahlequah.
