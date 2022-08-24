Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jimmy R. Castor to Andrew J. Quetone.

Jack Parker to Reggie Marquez.

Joy Lynn Barriere to Wayman Matthews.

Michael S. Horbeth to P&E Consulting, LLC.

Peter Broderick to David Raappana.

Connell Ghormley to Larry G. Hall.

Misdemeanors

Edgar M. Ruiz - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Kelton L. Machtolff - public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Paola Santiago Moreira - public intoxication.

Berenice Delgado - public intoxication.

Civils

Bobby Cain v. Sharon Dancer - judgment.

Small Claims

Diamond Finance v. Wynona Victoria Crawford - small claims.

Bell Finance v. Wynona Victoria Crawford - small claims.

Protective Orders

Sydney Leigh Smith v. Annie Kathryn Inman.

Divorces

Amie Rodriguez v. Angel Rodriguez Guzman.

Marriages

Austin Lee Joshua Morrison, 24, Panama, and Cynthia Katylyn Zena Cooper, 24, Fayetteville.

Death Notices

COCHRAN, Stacy Lynn (Stierwalt), 65, former school teacher for Coweta Public Schools. Died Aug. 19. Memorial services, Aug. 27, 11 a.m., First Christian Church in Tahlequah.

