Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelley Charles to Travis Charles.
Alma Aileen Limpy Holmes to Amy Radford.
Nova Elizabeth Childers to DC Real Estate Holdings.
Elizabeth Murray to Josiah Smith.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Christine Louann Williams - small claims.
Shane Coy Clayton v. Tahlequah Property Rentals, LLC - small claims.
Divorces
Mac Martin v. Alisha Martin.
Sarah Jean Gragg v. Joshua Douglas Gragg.
Wildlife
Jesus Enrique Garcia - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Jared Jerson - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Eli Hernandez - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
David Reaso - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Fire Runs
Aug. 24
Lowrey FD: 5:38 p.m., MVC, Highway 82.
Aug. 25
Tahlequah FD: 5:07 a.m., EMS assist, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.