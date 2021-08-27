Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Eula Mae Goodnight to Terrye Lynn Adair.
James Dean Ussery to James Ussery Trust.
Light of Christ Community Church to Lucas W. Palmer.
Grady L. Rodgers to Robin M. Loco.
Felonies
Jeffrey D. Morgan - domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Misdemeanors
John Kevin Taylor - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hairo Alain Contreras - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Chad J. Thiel Sr. - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Casey Walker - public intoxication.
Civils
Phillip Lee Barnoski v. The state of Oklahoma ex rel and Department of public safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Kristan Young and James Smith - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Sean Catron v. Julie Catron.
Fire Runs
Aug. 25
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 p.m., EMS assist, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
