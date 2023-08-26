Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ryan K. Siler to Cedar Hollow Properties, LLC.
Robert J. Waddle to Larry Payton.
Roger Phelan to Keith Tyler.
Stormy Wayne Jones to Matthew Cummens.
Felonies
Shelly Michelle Peterson — child endangerment by driving under the influence, aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Thomas Yingling; outstanding warrant — child neglect, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Jose L. Pizano Mendoza — assault and battery upon a police officer, assault and battery on K9 officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Joshua Evan Swafford — malicious injury to property.
John Matthew Drake — third-degree burglary.
Noah Alden Baker — domestic assault and battery by strangulation, public intoxication.
Jason Bryan Parker — domestic abuse by strangulation, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle, discharging firearms in a public place.
Civils
Discover Bank v. William Shade.
Discover Bank v. Kenneth B. Goforth.
Krystle Osburn v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Lauren Anne Christianson v. In the Matter of.
Delta Auto Group LLC v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Sammy L. Crone v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Sanders Auto & 24 Hr Wrecker v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Divorces
Dena Cameron v. George Cameron.
Marriage Licenses
Caden Richard Stahl, Stilwell, and Danica Marie Johnson, Tahlequah.
James Quentin Doan, Tahlequah, and Chelsea Lynn Barnard, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 23
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m.; service call; East Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 1:30 p.m.; outside fire; 16404 W. Clyde Maher Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 p.m.; smoke investigation; North Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:15 p.m.; EMS assist; 309 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:08 p.m.; outside fire; 2031 Mahaney Ave.
Aug. 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:38 p.m.; electrical hazard; 21834 S. Jules Valdez Rd.
