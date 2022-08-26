Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Billy E. Thompson to P&E Consulting, LLC.
P&E Consulting, LLC to Roy J. Robbins Jr.
Erick H. Priest to AGT Properties, LLC.
Patricia A. Moorman to Patricia A. Moorman.
RLI Inc. to Ricky D. Gann.
Jeffery W. Walker to Estel Charles York.
Donna Darlene Glocker to Robert Lee Points.
Felonies
Raul Lopez-Fuentes - murder in the first degree - deliberate intent.
Joe James Garcia - murder in the first degree - deliberate intent.
Misdemeanors
Bethany Underwood - public intoxication.
Sheena Celice Gonzales - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Robert A. Stephens - indebtedness.
Kathy Elayyan and on behalf of H.E. v. Kole Ulrich - friendly suit.
Christopher Fields v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Deborah Corn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Vera Scott - small claims.
Action Loan v. Donna Louise Jones - small claims.
Divorces
Misty Dawn Ashley v. Jeremy Wayne Ashley.
Marriages
Jesse Weldon Mitchell, 35, Tahlequah, and Tamara Kae Dickerson, 41, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Jade Allison Sexton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rozlyn Hana Locust - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mark Dean - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Jose Armando Santos Alvarado - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Grant David Stricker - no seat belt.
Chase Christian Riggs - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
Augustus Lane Green - no seat belt.
Kellie Marie Stopp - no seat belt.
Clayton Thomas Kitchens - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Patrick Morris - following too closely.
Blake Clifton Williamson - driving under suspension, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no seat belt.
Jasmine Lech-Huerta - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Paul Aaron Rogers - no seat belt.
Daniel Bennett Linville - no security verification and no license plate.
Melissa Elaine Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Timothy Hogan - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Layne Wilson Rodriguez - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Paule Andrew Davey - no seat belt.
Echo Charie Poorman - taxes due state.
Ronald Joseph Augustine - no seat belt.
Casandra Calderon- no seat belt.
Karra Shalayne Fourkiller - no seat belt.
Eric Thomas Soap - no seat belt.
Justin Russell Jordan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caleb Daniel Vance - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Wilson Gage Hodgson - no seat belt.
Olivia Daniele Bryson - no seat belt.
Juan Carlos Rivas Sanchez - following too closely and no driver's license.
James Dewayne Fountain - no driver's license.
Jimmy Terrapin - no seat belt.
Alford Monroe Allred - no seat belt.
Amanda C. Shipman - child under 13 no personal floatation device.
Robert W. Sanford - child under 13 no personal floatation device.
Christopher Glenn Postier - operate vessel above idle in no wake zone.
Joy Constance Odom - no driver's license.
Hector Carrillo - no driver's license.
Grady Wayne Reimer - driving under suspension.
Jason Eaton - open container alcohol.
Bobby Ray Felts - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Malachi Flynn Duncan - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Kenny Ray Jackson Sr. - expired registration.
Brandon Heath Matlock - no seat belt.
Christopher M. Davenport - open container alcohol and unsafe lane change.
Juana Martinez - failure to signal turn and no driver's license.
Rebecca Dale Hurst - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Dustin Gene Simmons - defect equipment and driving under suspension.
Jacob Ray Gregory - driving under suspension.
Robert M. Stinchcomb - failure to yield from stop sign.
Arland Dewayne Rowell - no seat belt.
Margaret E. Quiett Hodge - no seat belt.
Patrick Wayne Sapp - driving under suspension.
Brandon Eugene Hart - no seat belt.
Anthony Edwin Quinton - no driver's license and no security verification.
Kelsi Wade - no seat belt and no security verification.
Ruby Raeann Pevehouse - no seat belt.
Leah De'Ann Taylor - no seat belt.
David Warner Conway - no seat belt.
Everett Bolin - no seat belt.
Jan Niessink - no seat belt.
Michael Maddan - no seat belt.
Keith Leone Ramsey - no seat belt.
Brian K. McAtee - no seat belt.
Alejo Sierra Aguilar - no seat belt.
Trevon D. Overstreet - driving under revocation.
Ronald E. Herron Jr. - driving under suspension.
Elizabeth G. Fisher - no seat belt.
Levi Chance Monroe Barber - no seat belt.
Korey Steven Dougherty - no seat belt.
Brandon Leslie McGee - no seat belt.
Trent Leland Magorian-Dickey - no seat belt.
Thomas Wayne Henson - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Julissa Eligio - no seat belt.
Clint Michael Kelley - no seat belt.
Desteny Nicole Penrod - no seat belt.
Mason Raymond Penrod - no seat belt.
Jose Raul Rodriguez-Ortiz - no seat belt.
Edward Sheley - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Johnathan Lee Hendrickson - no seat belt.
Marselles Audre Williams - no seat belt.
Kevin Crow - no seat belt.
Austin Garrett Wallace - no seat belt.
Jonathan Wayne Parish - no seat belt.
Luis Ray Hernandez - no seat belt.
Donald Dean Crawford - no seat belt.
Jeffrey Louis Baca - no seat belt.
Chester Levi Catron - no seat belt.
Cynthia Gail Skinner - no seat belt.
Travis Randall Cohron - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trae Harjo - no seat belt.
Kaleb Dwayne Kindle - speeding 16-20 mph over and left of center in no passing zone.
Aubrey K. Blair - no seat belt.
Johnathan Welch - no seat belt.
Racheal Faye Boyd - no seat belt.
Desiree Diann Yerta - no seat belt.
Jace Baylor Crow - no seat belt.
Jeremy Darius Smith - fail to secure or cover load susceptible to blowing.
Fire Runs
Aug. 26
Lowrey FD: 4:33 a.m., medical response, North 495 Road.
