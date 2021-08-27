Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda Lawson to Richard C. Myers.
Ronald Dale Carlile to Carlile Trust.
Jim Hughes to Kyle White.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Chris Peveto.
Misdemeanors
Mitchell John Turner - public intoxication.
Kory Alan Kardaleff - public intoxication.
Edwardo Antwon Walker - glass container.
Arrianna Monroe Stewart - possession of glass container on a scenic river.
Cody Mooney - possession of glass container on a scenic river.
Levi Jeric Hodge - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
UHG I, LLC v. Sarah Chambers - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Heather Anne Torrento - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Mike Adam Malenski - indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Erika Marlene Kallas - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Renee Fitzpatrick v. Nancy Roemer (Sinor) and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Misty Cunnius v. Joseph Robert Cunnius.
Divorces
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Paternity
Chelsy Ann Hunt v. Buck A. Wood - child support.
Hailey Parker v. Laura Parker-Hamilton - child support.
Traffic Report
Guihua Zhang - operate a motor vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Johnny Ray Lucas - driving under suspension and operate ATV on roadway.
Joshua Benjamin Lee McFarland - no seat belt.
Jessica Lynn Treat - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Angel Kayle Bass - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lylah Annette Chaffin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexander Auirre Onate - no seat belt.
Anita Sue Kilgore - no seat belt.
Willie Gary Hopkins - no seat belt.
Clyde Jefferson Hall - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Shelby Ann Messer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Natalie Rae Gains - no seat belt.
Alissa Jeanne Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Erik Sumner - driving under suspension.
Maleticea Olvera - no driver’s license.
Sadie Lynn Woods - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Daniel Chase Edwards - speed not reasonable and proper.
Rahul Sachdeva - failure to stop at red light.
Tristen Lee Nixon - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver’s license.
Nicholas Sundance Soldier - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Keri Dawn Paxton - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Savannah Lynn Edgar - no seat belt and no security verification.
Rebecca Lynn Ludlow - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jose Alfredo Esparza - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Blakelee Weston Lehnick - no seat belt.
Carolyn Lucille Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Timothy Alan Taylor - no seat belt.
Amanda Louise Taylor - no seat belt.
Alisha Jon Hembree - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jonathan Wayne Henson - speeding 21-25 mph over, no seat belt, driving under suspension, and taxes due state.
Kelly Lynn Magrady - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Abel Jimenez - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and driving under suspension.
Cheryl Elaine McDonald - passing on left of vehicle attempting to turn left.
Elizabeth Rianne Butler - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Gage Lynwood Howard - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hunter Lane Lundy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Buddy William Downing - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hannah Christine Setser - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor James Shelley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Taylor Leeann Brown - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tina Christine Richardson -s speeding 16-20 mph over.
Elvis Wayne Wright - speeding 15 mph over.
James Edward Hart - taxes due state and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tomas Becerra-Lopez - taxes due state, no driver’s license, and no security verification.
Wing Fung Chau - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Kenna Jade Hogner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Devin Hunter Brinkley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David C. Coffman - speeding 16-20 mph over and violation of license restriction.
Gage A. Parrott - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Halle Jayde Boyd - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kaden Lance Haley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
