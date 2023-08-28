Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brenda Lee Farris to Todd and Rebecca Boyle Revocable Trust.
Matthew Cummens to Cummens Ventures, LLC.
Bryan H. Rigsby to O’Brien O. Stanley.
Jacki Lynne McAffrey to Stacey Erwin.
BBJ Enterprises, LLC to Andrea Lopez.
Virginia Kay Utsler to Angela Cline.
Civils
David Albert Spencer v. Title to Motorcycle.
Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage v. Peggy Jackson, et al – foreclosure.
Lavada Capdeville v. Billy Marion Barnes – breach of contract.
Patricia Boswell v. Scott Kirk – breach of contract.
CK Restoration LLC v. Jackie Smithson – breach of contract.
Paternity
Vanesa Hernandez v. In the Matter of.
Vanesa Hernandez v. Miguel Cervantz.
Divorces
Heather Nicole Smith v. Luke Obadiah Smith.
Brooklyn Hatfield v. Gunnar Hatfield.
Marriage Licenses
Cameron Scott Terry, Tahlequah, and Rayahnna Scott Evans, Tahlequah.
Charles Arthur Bread, and Shaye Lynn Coombes, Stilwell.
Jacob Allen Daugherty, Tahlequah, and Julie Marie Thornton, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 25
Tahlequah FD: 9:29 a.m.; outside fire; 204 W. Arden St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:27 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Grand Avenue and Allen Road.
Aug. 26
Tahlequah FD: 8:12 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Aug. 27
Tahlequah FD: 8:29 a.m.; smoke investigation; 801 W. Fox St.
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 12:38 a.m.; lift assist; 1575 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:36 a.m.; sick person; 200 McSpadden Court.
Tahlequah FD: 9:28 a.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
