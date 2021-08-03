Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carole A. Lewandwoski to Brian Miggletto.
Mark S. Sweeney to Hannah C. Sweeney.
Marcus James Hendricks II to Thomas Michael Brownell.
Orvel Baldridge to Orvel Baldridge.
Marilyn Slavens to Laura J. Pearce.
Connie L. Elwood to Michael David Walker.
Jerry D. Gitthens to Michael David Walker.
Randy Ward to Robert G. Headley.
Sam F. Morris to Carol O. Kelley Revocable Trust.
David R. Grigsby to Donna Henard.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Ava Hill - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Vanessa Lou McDonald - indebtedness.
Amy M. Lopez Platas v. In re the name change - name change.
O'Nel Loccident v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
SKVK Construction and Roofing, LLC v. Tyler Ellis, Ellis Concrete Construction, and Ellis Construction Accessories - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Austin K. Smith v. Flint Ridge Land Company, LLC and Phyllis A. Smith - petition for judgment.
Scott C. Lawrence v. Rebeka L. Coffey - small claims.
Divorces
Jack Crawford III v. Ashla Dawn Crawford.
Paternity
Tanya Irene Martin v. Brandon L. Frailey - child support.
Marriages
Derick Wayne Davis, 28, Tahlequah, and Cinnamon Renea Hastings, 29, Tahlequah.
Dalton Lee Sanders, 24, Nowata, and Narcisa Faye Hays-Martinez, 23, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
July 30
Tahlequah FD: 2:38 p.m., MVC, 17210 S. 569 Road.
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m., MVA, North Vinita Avenue and West Grandview Road.
Aug. 1
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., East Powell Road and South 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:58 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Aug. 2
Tahlequah FD: 4:23 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:48 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:57 a.m., EMS assist, 1510 Aspen Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.