Court Report
Warranty Deeds
W. Eugene Holland to Rebecca Jones.
Robert Halpain to Raymond King.
Pat Alexander to Roger Oldham.
Cody Tinnehill to Rachel McAlvain.
Barbara R. Lowe to Sheila R. Burnham.
Bobbi Jo Scott to Joshua Allen.
Evelyn Lucinda Dick to Bubba Kush, LLC.
Barbara Anne Stuart to Sean M. McAlister.
Lomajac Inc. to Justin Beathard.
Mamie C. Hall to Todd D. Seigert.
Misdemeanors
Shawnna Nicole Hoggatt - obstructing an officer.
Malcom Casey Lunn - public intoxication.
Edwin Michael Smith - public intoxication.
Cecar Ismael Mendoza - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Juan Gijon - public intoxication.
Rodrigo Garcia - escape from arrest or detention, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Mario Alberto Martinez - aggravated driving under the influence and unsafe lane use.
Nathan Thomas Proo - public intoxication and no seat belt - passenger.
Clinton James Gritts - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lucky Lee Larrabee - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Miles Landin Sexton - public intoxication.
Civils
Noe Ledesma-Olvera v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
William W. Bryan v. known and unknown heirs, executors, administrators, trustees and assigns of, and Frances M. Bryan - quiet title.
BancFirst v. unknown successors of Samuel Paine, State of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Michael Marshall v. Robert H. Malone, Malone Lawn & Landscape, and Linda D. Malone - declaratory judgment.
Mike Bailey v. Kody Adam Sumpter and CWI Inc. - negligence.
Small Claims
Firstar Bank v. Josh Girdner and Courtney McCoy - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Karen Berry - small claims.
First State Bank Tahlequah v. Joshua James and Kristina James - small claims.
Fire Runs
July 30
Tahlequah FD: 10:25 a.m., service call/lift assist, 203 Commercial Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:14 p.m., elevator incident, 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department: 6:04 p.m., MVA, Highway 10 and North Round Hollow Road.
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 8:55 a.m., MVC, South Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 12:04 p.m., MVC, Highway 51 and Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 8:26 p.m., service call, 1300 N. Heritage Lane.
