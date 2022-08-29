Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert D. Fine to Dennis R. Fine.
Leland D. Smith to P&E Consulting, LLC.
Ronald Dale Morgan to Archer Family Properties, LLC.
James Lawrence to Leo Boyd Elliott.
Beauty Technical College Inc. to William Robert Poe II.
Danielle Hendrick to Lindsay Zuck.
Civils
Jonathan Duane Wayt v. In re the name change - name change.
In the matter of v. Mary Matlock - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Rhonda Hall - small claims.
Scholars Inn v. Madeline McBride - small claims.
Joanne Mclain v. Lilah Hannah Joline Foresman - small claims.
Letawna Ketcher . Dale Allison and Sarai Allison - small claims.
Protective Orders
Josette O. Koger v. Michael Bailey Howell.
Sarah Morris v. Jerome Vashon Brown.
Emily C. Blair v. Brittany M. Rozell.
Fire Runs
Aug. 26
Tahlequah FD: 7:46 a.m., MVA, 2245 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., EMS assist, 22627 E. 775 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:26 p.m., alarm, 3935 Rosewood Place.
Aug. 17
Tahlequah FD: 11:29 a.m., hay bale fire, Boone Street.
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 11:27 a.m., structure fire, 116 E. Keetoowah St.
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 a.m., fire alarm, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 a.m., service call, 1226 W. Lisa Ann Drive.
