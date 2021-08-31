Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jim Hughes to Deborah McAlister.
Jim Hughes to Timber Ridge Property Management, LLC.
Joshua Scott Wilkey to Ben R. Wiatrek.
Ranger Hills, LLC to Timothy Joe Smythe.
Jacob D. Keys to Blue Springs Properties, LLC.
Justin L. Ryals to Roger D. Faber.
Larry Smith to Abby McCully.
David R. Lindsey to Arrowhead Developments, LLC.
Kara Rountree to Suellen Witham.
Snake Creek Wilderness Development, Inc. to Chris Crittenden.
Marilyn I Slack to Rickie & Michele Jackson Trust.
Misdemeanors
Taylor Keith Mann - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Civils
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Erika Marlene Kallas - indebtedness.
Felecia Dean Lawrence v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
America's Car Mart v. Madison Graves - petition for judgment.
America's Car Mart v. David Hood - petition for judgment.
America's Car Mart v. Billy Anson - petition for judgement.
Divorces
Cecil L. Tinnin v. Phyllis Jean Tinnin.
Jay S. Smith v. Dana Jean Smith.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Mandaleigh Nichols - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Aug. 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:52 p.m., MVA, Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:49 p.m., outside fire, North Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 p.m., PD assist, Leon Daniel Heights.
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 1 a.m., gas leak, 303 Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m., outside fire, North Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., structure fire, 803 S. Mission Ave.
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:30 a.m., structure fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Death Notices
DICK, Roy. Funeral services, Sept. 2, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
SWIM, Payton Renee. Funeral services, Sept. 3, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship. Interment at Starnes Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
