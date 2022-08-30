Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tara L. Pettit to Michael Wilson.
William W. Bryan to SSH Properties, LLC.
Dueward Dean Bennett Jr. to Melissa Bennett.
Sinia Miller to Kent A. Mitchell.
Rodger S. Estep to Casey Steven Estep.
James Michael Sharp to James Michael Sharp.
Wyley Scott Abbott to Brian Kirkhart.
Felonies
Dakota Lee Murphy - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Daniel Lee Moats - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Cecil L. Self - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Patrick Burr v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Chickasaw Community Bank v. Luke O. Smith, Heather Smith, John Doe and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union v. Jeremy Franklin Lawley and Taylor Lynn Graham-Lawley - breach of contract.
Divorces
Erin Nix v. Kyle Nix.
Fire Runs
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 1:39 p.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 7:04 a.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue and East Downing Street.
