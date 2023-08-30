Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Hubert L. Harry to Angelina Souza.
Carl Anthony Fancher to David G. Hanna.
James A. Ward and Oleta Sue Ward Revocable Trust to Janiece Stevens.
Marco Ortiz to Ray Hammons.
Adrian Coats to Philip Manes.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jennifer L. Allen.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Dianna Mendez.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Lindsey Elizabeth Panell.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Kasey Harless.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Lori Clinton.
Northeastern Health Systems v. Catherine Elizabeth McDonnell.
Chelsea Dunkelberger v. In Re the Name Change.
PAC Western Financial LLC v. TNP Cattle Co. LLC, et al.
James J. Thames v. State of Oklahoma.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Virgil F. Cline, et al.
Matthew Gatewood v. Title to Motorcycle.
Ricky David Hanna v. Leroy Rampey, et al.
Divorces
Myra Ann Young v. Matthew Young.
Fire Runs
Aug. 28
Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and Baker Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:54 p.m.; EMS assist; 1575 N. Vinita Ave.
Aug. 29
Tahlequah FD: 9:25 a.m.; service call; North Park Avenue.
Death Notices
ROMERO, Dustin William Ross, 32, laborer, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 23, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
