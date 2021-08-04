Court Report
Warranty Deeds
B&N Properties Management, LLC to Luz Maria Sarabia.
Lance Hopkins to Donna B. Ramsdell.
William F. Davey to Frankie R. Palmer.
RK Hayes, LLC to Charles Lackey.
Kindahl J. Fleming to Bruce Johnston.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Seth Arney.
Frankie Cope to Derek Ivan Grimes.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Joseph S. Buscemi.
Brittany Sloan to Tommie Moton.
Paul Laney to Eric J. Stoll.
Paul Laney to Keith J. McGregor.
Scott Brooks to Kenneth B. Goforth.
Robert McKinney to Edward A. Berner.
Felonies
Robert Louis Spalla - cruelty to animals and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Robin James Hayes - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Johnny Wofford - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Janette Welch - indebtedness.
Luis Vega-Garcia v. The State of Oklahoma, ex rel, and the Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Jack Candy v. XFO Specialists and Luis Flores - small claims.
Garden Walk Apartments v. Amanda Kay White - entry and detainer.
Irena Kremmer v. Otto Kremmer and Angel Peck - entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank v. Pam Rogers - petition for judgment.
George Goldman Parvu v. Manuel Garcia and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Armstrong Bank v. Luis Ray Hernandez - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Laurance E. Kortright Jr. - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Thomas Molloy - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Travis Ray Buckner and Briena Diane Crittenden - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Lashiya Denise Smith - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Brady Austyn Daffern - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Shawn E. Collins - petition for judgment.
Bell Finance v. Kelsey Leigh Washington - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Julie Kay Johnston and Eric Harold Johnston - small claims.
Divorces
Jeremy W. Todd v. Rhonda L. Todd.
Marriages
James Michael Wright, 19, Tahlequah, and Mikala Rae Baker, 19, Tahlequah.
Johnathan Ryan Gaches, 23, Kellyville, and Megan Carrie Fessler, 25, Wagoner.
Christopher Wayne Riddle, 49, Cookson, and Anna Mary Spindler, 58, Cookson.
Manuel Hernandez, 44, Muskogee, and Tasha Eleena Posada, 39, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
Aug. 2
Lowrey FD: 9:08 a.m., emergency medical response, North 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6 p.m., water rescue/agency assist, 24691 S. 546 Road.
Aug. 3
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 a.m., outside fire, South 523 Road and East 795 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.