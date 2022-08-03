Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James Clarence Burnett to James Clarence Burnett.
Xavier Carl James Scrapper to Teresa Self.
Robert L. Elder to Garry D. Adams.
Felonies
Adan Garcia-Nava - endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, leaving scene of accident involving damage, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's license.
Gage Bradley Brodine - possession of stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Jose Armando Perez - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bret Coe Hogshooter - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, speeding 1-10 mph over, and no seat belt.
Jennifer M. McInvale - trespassing after being forbidden.
Aaron Atnip - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under suspension, and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
John Lesley Bailey Jr. - loiter in/injury/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, acts resulting in gross injury, and public intoxication.
Kesena Jane Caldwell - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Scott Hubbard - possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, and no seat belt.
Michael Allen McCord - possession of controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Fred Messner - violation of protective order and obstructing an officer.
Krystyl Rumery - domestic abuse - assault and battery, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James David Wells - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Gayle Leonhart - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Brandy Avery - indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kay Cordray - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Lesley Lacy - indebtedness. cs-22-223
Michael McCully and Kimberly McCully v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Alex Spencer v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Rikishi Buchanan - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. April Wilhelm - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Alayna Brooklyn Harkreader - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Calesa Murdock - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Sara Locust - entry and detainer.
Cody Vance v. Freeda Aubrey - entry and detainer.
Diamond Finance v. Jason Whitmire - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Dustin Otis Feemster - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Misty Dawn Avel - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Hilda Patricia Rosales Majica - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Cynthia Luann Head - petition for judgement.
Armstrong Bank v. Lorie Beth Greathouse - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Abby Grace Hathaway - petition for judgment.
Lakewood Property Owners Association v. Park Medearis - small claims.
Lakewood Property Owners Association v. Megan Barbee - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Christina Y. McCarter - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Curry Allen Blankenship v. Jamie Blankenship.
Brian L. Johnson v. Patricia D. Flournoy.
Marriages
Tyler Daniel Leatherman, of Tahlequah, and Stevie Marie Scott, of Tahlequah.
Tyler Lee Chaffin and Brooklyn Marie Coffey, of Tahlequah.
Michael Andy Leon Stockton, of Fort Gibson, and Alexis Raley White, of Van Buren, Arkansas.
Carlos Scott Stockton, of Fort Gibson, and Genia Dee Clark, of Fort Gibson.
Andrew Douglas Breeding, of Tahlequah, and Braydin Nicole Ballard, of Tahlequah.
Death Notices
ULRICH, Kole Roy "Koko", 30, Tahlequah, tower technician. Died July 29. Visitation, Aug. 4, 1 -7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Aug. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial on family property.
WELCH, Jimmy, 72, Hulbert, self-employed laborer. Died July 29. Private family services.
