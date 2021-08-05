Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mathew Duncan to Jennifer Thompson.
Robert A. Marshall to Jennifer French.
5 Warner Homes, LLC to Kimberly McCarty.
Gerald Wyont to Jam Interests, LLC.
Paul Sollberger to Richard Jared Skaggs.
Sally R. Williams to Tyler Snyder.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Tarra Dawn Ward - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Stephanie Davidson v. Michael Stockton - entry and detainer.
Tom Montgomery v. Modesto Rubio Iglecias - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Christa Nacole Leblanc - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Johnathan Isaac Reynolds, 19, Pittsburg, and Mariah Shantel Taylor, 19, Pittsburg.
Chad Jeremy Thiel, 36, Tahlequah, and Harlianne Nicole Woods, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 3
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 p.m., fire alarm, 711 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
TIPTON, Iva Maureen King Billings. Visitation, Aug. 5, 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church in Muskogee. Funeral service, Aug. 6, 10 a.m., Fairview Baptist Church. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
