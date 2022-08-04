Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Erin Steeley to Ryan S. Kerr.

Donald R. Thompson to Leola Farrell.

John E. Fell to Justin Coons.

Vicky L. Smith to NEO Holdings, LLC.

Don Ford to Gene Ellis.

Felonies

Howard Hurst Green - unauthorized use of a vehicle and domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Civils

Lilia Alicia Cordero v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Penny Gifford v. Walmart Store Inc. and Walmart of Tahlequah - personal injury.

Protective Orders

Latosha Renee Tudor v. Justin Daniel Richardson.

April Raye Howard v. Howard Hurst Green.

Sheila Ann Carr v. Garrett Fisher.

Divorces

Celetha Janine Wright v. Jason Allen Wright.

Marriages

Daymon Scott Foreman, 23, Tahlequah, and Brice Arden Lanning, 21, Tahlequah.

Clifton J. Light III., 28, Tahlequah, and Krista Nicole Daugherty, 32, Stilwell.

Wildlife

Danny R. Benegas - nonresident fishing without license.

Zackary Ian Owens - fishing with a license.

Fire Runs

Aug. 1

Tahlequah FD: 1:04 p.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St.

Tahlequah FD: 2:32 p.m., outside fire, 15481 N. Jarvis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:37 p.m., investigation, 1309 W. Allen Road.

Aug. 2

Tahlequah FD: 10:24 a.m., alarm, 17191 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:51 a.m,. alarm, 351 Academy St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m., alarm, 1201 N. Jones Ave.

