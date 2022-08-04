Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Erin Steeley to Ryan S. Kerr.
Donald R. Thompson to Leola Farrell.
John E. Fell to Justin Coons.
Vicky L. Smith to NEO Holdings, LLC.
Don Ford to Gene Ellis.
Felonies
Howard Hurst Green - unauthorized use of a vehicle and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Lilia Alicia Cordero v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Penny Gifford v. Walmart Store Inc. and Walmart of Tahlequah - personal injury.
Protective Orders
Latosha Renee Tudor v. Justin Daniel Richardson.
April Raye Howard v. Howard Hurst Green.
Sheila Ann Carr v. Garrett Fisher.
Divorces
Celetha Janine Wright v. Jason Allen Wright.
Marriages
Daymon Scott Foreman, 23, Tahlequah, and Brice Arden Lanning, 21, Tahlequah.
Clifton J. Light III., 28, Tahlequah, and Krista Nicole Daugherty, 32, Stilwell.
Wildlife
Danny R. Benegas - nonresident fishing without license.
Zackary Ian Owens - fishing with a license.
Fire Runs
Aug. 1
Tahlequah FD: 1:04 p.m., alarm, 591 Pendleton St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:32 p.m., outside fire, 15481 N. Jarvis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:37 p.m., investigation, 1309 W. Allen Road.
Aug. 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:24 a.m., alarm, 17191 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:51 a.m,. alarm, 351 Academy St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m., alarm, 1201 N. Jones Ave.
