Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James C. Jordan to James and Carlene Jordan Family Trust.
Sherri Lee Olandese to Sherri Lee Olandese.
Dennis Eugene Forgy to Hickory Hollow Protection Trust.
Larry Watts to Larry Watts.
David Trammell to David Trammell.
Linda K. Brown to Linda K. Brown.
Melton Wade Hendricks to Melton Wade Hendricks.
Robert Michael Mathews to Holton Latta.
Edward John Mikus III to Rock Cut Ventures, LLC.
Samuel Bardell to Brett Bardell.
Carol Larson to Gregory Aselis.
Misdemeanors
Chad J. Thiel Sr. - placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Vera B. Eidson - indebtedness.
Jimmy Watts v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Raymond Hendrix v. Beth Ann Fritts - injunction.
Martin Don Gray v. Gene Randall Barrington - easement.
Protective Orders
Joshua Bullock v. Nicole Bullock.
Arnold Luethje and Margaret Luethje v. Andrew James Luethje.
Laura Simmons v. Aaron Zane Tyler.
Jessica Downing v. Micah Robert Conrad Downing.
Marriages
Michael Robert Lombardi, 46, Stilwell, and Andrea Diane Poplin, 44, Lincoln.
Logan Wade Dotson, 33, Fort Gibson, and Lisa Ann Chapman, 32, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
Aug. 4
Tahlequah FD: 5:40 p.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 p.m., structure fire, 23619 E. 742 Road.
