Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ruby Dunlap to Steven Szukala.
Maury Thibodeau to Michelle Jones.
SAS Construction, LLC to Nazhone Paul Yazzie.
David M. Spears to Krista Light.
Roddy Hartsook to Donald E. Georgian.
Michaele A. Hernupont to Robert P. Flynn.
Jonathan A. Mages to Coby Mavroulis.
Karyn Beth Paden to Laurine Kile.
Teresa Annette George to Nickolas Price.
Adrian Rushing to Yunjiang Huang.
Stout Properties, LLC to Brittany A. Smith.
Wayne M. McDonell to Dannielle Elizabeth Branam.
Kimberly A. Johnson to Land Liquidators, LLC.
William Glann Sharp Revocable Trust to Zheng Shirley Lan.
Anthony W. Hobbs to Ted O. Holt Jr.
Irene Cheryl Enlow to Bill John Baker.
Jeff Jones to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Tiffany M. Preston to Onward and Upward, Inc.
William and Deborah Smoke Revocable Trust to Tamara Jorgensen.
Paula Faye Thomas to Lisa Michelle Ward.
Kelly Myers to Elise M. Ditta.
Onward and Upward, Inc. to Kailey Beth Perry.
Steven R. Laughlin to Rip Arthur Davis.
Gilbert E. Taylor to Danny Eastham.
Civils
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Lori D. Levi.
Onel Loccident v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Devlen Day v. Title to Boat.
Bokf, N.A. v. Ricky Lee Sandridge, et al — foreclosure.
Frank Briscoe, et al v. Lynn Dee Lamons.
Paternity
Imogene Grace Case v. Ronald Earl Jones.
Divorces
Amanda Giles v. Aaron Wade Giles.
Cierra Janine Floyd v. Shawn Farron Floyd.
Marriage Licenses
Nathaniel R. Wood, Tahlequah, and Maral Tehran Moradi, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
July 31
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 p.m.; rekindle of structure fire; Vinita Street and Grand View Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:54 p.m.; smoke investigation; 21533 Macon Street.
Aug. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:09 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 82 North and Crafton Street.
Death Notices
WALKER, Boyd, 73, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 2, 2023. Services Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., Park Hill Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.