Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Retha G. Osburn to Robert Earl Cullison Jr.
Misdemeanors
Victoria Lester - violation of OSRC rules and possession of intoxicating beverage in public.
Connor C. Davis - possession of intoxicating beverage in public.
Nathaniel Lester - possession of intoxicating beverage in public.
Cooper J. Smith - possession of intoxicating beverage in public.
Cecil B. Davis - possession of intoxicating beverage in public.
Alejandro Jimenez - sell-furnish alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 and transporting open container.
Civils
Mina Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jerry Guy v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Harley Johnson v. Fitzgearld and Sons Steel, LLC - small claims.
Protective Orders
Angela L. Stopp v. Jacob Stopp.
Camden Barker v. Brent Leblanc.
Camden Barker v. Reece Brian Thibodeau.
Divorces
Vernon Bailiff v. Sharon Lynn Bailiff.
Traffic Report
James Rhyne Morris - no seat belt and no security verification.
Colby Wayne Poteet - fail to secure or cover and no seat belt.
Kendra Lynn Reasnor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Jay Rock - driving under suspension, no seat belt and unsafe lane change.
Angelica Dawn Sexton - no seat belt.
Tiffany Nicole Walker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chloe Deann Ward - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lewis Angel Sierra - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Strauss Robison Springwater - no security verification.
Paxue Thao - no seat belt.
Laura Wagnor - passing in no passing zone.
Sherri D. Whitehead - no seat belt and failure to obey traffic.
Silvestre Anguian-Vargas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dara Deeann Young - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Stoney Lee Powers - operating golf cart on roadway.
Long Thanh Chinh - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joshua Ross Stone - speeding 15 mph over.
Alexander J. White-Marquez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Emmir Elier Perez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Esequiel Munoz - no driver's license.
David Barajas - taxes due state and no security verification.
Ty Alexander Henning - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jeffrey Allen Carroll - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Franklin Dewayne Ross - driving under suspension.
Ryker Aaron Anderson - driving under suspension, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Haley Marie Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Orlando Ramirez Torres - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Patricia Adair - no seat belt.
Amber Rene Robb - no seat belt.
Jerry Lee Jarmon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bradie Lynn Conrad - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle Lee Brandon Farrow - no seat belt.
Tyler Benjamin Hood - no seat belt.
Cory Stetson Farrow - no seat belt.
Ronnie E. Nourse - taxes due state, altering license plate, no security verification and expired driver's license.
Dustin Storm Vann - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Diane Inez Long - driving under suspension and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Colton James Thomas Taylor - no seat belt.
Junior Cesar Rosales-Malagon - speeding 16-20 mph over and violation of license restrictions.
Brooks Christian Rogers - no seat belt.
Shane Coy Clayton - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Corbin Vaughn Simpson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Michael Lowrey - no seat belt.
Colton J. Eeds - left of center in no passing zone.
John Thompson - no security verification.
Robert T. Addington - taxes due state.
Maria Lucia Buscemi - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Billy Clarance Skinner Jr. - no driver's license.
Victoria Sue Katherine Rose - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Cameron Ryan Truelove - taxes due state and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Malik Lockett - driving under suspension, affixing improper license plate, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Kirsten Michelle Ballard - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Michael D. Rodriguez - no seat belt.
Joseph Eric McKee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jackson Loftin Colburn - no seat belt.
Foster Wayne Grayson - no child restraint, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Evan James McCause - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Krystal Ann Irvin - no child restraint.
Breanna M. Henson - no seat belt and no security verification.
Ryan Anthony Vanblaricom - no seat belt, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Kenneth Dean Polak - improper stopping/parking.
Wahkeetah Lora Atkeson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Connie Lynn Bourne - taxes due state.
Tande Lynn Bell Beaver - no security verification and taxes due state.
Raymond Mackey Jr. - no seat belt.
Jeremiah B. Clinton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jarrod Thomas Marks - failure to stop at red light.
Jeremy Austin Manos - no seat belt.
Carlos Antonio Andrade - driving under suspension and no seat belt.
David Daniel Ortiz Pepe - no seat belt.
Tommy Joe Braden - no seat belt.
Jose Ricardo Cardona - no driver's license.
Aydann Elizabeth Potts - speeding 15 mph over.
Bobby Clyde Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kerlose Ashraf Ruzek - no seat belt.
Ronald Gene Haikey Jr. - no seat belt.
Sergao Noel Guerrero - no security verification.
Gabriel Eli Sneed - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Phung Zah Tin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Samuel Williams - no seat belt.
Rodolfo Mesa Salazar - no seat belt.
Pe Boi - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jolene Michelle Lowery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randy Lee Mondragon - no seat belt.
Julio C. Martinez-Herrera - no security verification and driving under suspension.
Ronda Parrish - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Dustin Paul Cuff - expired driver's license.
Fire Runs Aug. 5
Illinois River Area Fire Department: 10:14 a.m., chest pain, Bigfeather Ridge Road.
