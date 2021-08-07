Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelley Property Management, LLC to Kyle Robert Vareberg.
Kent E. Eskue to Christina Inman.
Austin Yates to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC to James Arthur Gertz.
Civils
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Melinda Estes - indebtedness.
Terry Allen Anderson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Margaret Michele Harjo v. In re the name change - need of supervision.
Adair County Indian Credit Association v. Mary Charlotte Grayson, all occupants, Board of County Commissioners, and Cherokee County Treasurer - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Jason Chadwick Carlyle Poole - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. William A. Barr - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Laura Jane Robbins White - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Jason Fine and Tiffany Fine - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Brandy Rachelle Hix - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Riverside Auto N Tire, LLC and Brett James Thompson - petition for judgment.
Monica Stark v. Jessie Darryl Duffield - entry and detainer.
Brent Walker v. Lisa M. Clagg and Tyler Hardbarger - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Brandon Michael Ratliff, 33, Hulbert, and Delena Joanne Braithwaite, 36, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Sherri D. Whitehead - no seat belt.
Francesco Jo Smith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jane Alene Bevan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeremy R. Ellis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brian David Winn - no motorcycle endorsement and reckless driving without regard to property.
Kyle Andrew Mannon - no motorcycle endorsement and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amber Kathleen Burson - no driver's license.
Gary Lee Edwards - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Matthew Lee Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marian Lezlie Rice-Page - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Hunter Eagle Soap - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Paul Metzger - failure to keep in proper lane.
Trey Willis - no driver's license.
Shambri Nicole Thomas - driving under suspension and no security verification.
John Scott Reeves - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessica Michele Parnell - speed not reasonable and proper.
Macy Jade Hill - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michelle Renae Norton - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jennifer Kay Freeman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Savanna Meral Erkaya - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Johnnie Lee Tinnin - no seat belt.
Lisa Charles - no seat belt.
Jerad William Milligan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Steven Parish - speeding 15 mph over.
Jessica Leanna Turner - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
Aug. 5
Tahlequah FD: 12:02 p.m., fire alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:45 p.m., fire alarm, 400 E. Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:30 p.m., smoke investigation, 506 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:45 p.m., MVA, North Maple Avenue and East Downing Street.
Aug. 6
Tahlequah FD: 3:05 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:08 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:59 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
DAUSE, Danny Ray, 72, nurse practitioner. Died July 30. Visitation, Aug. 7, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Graveside, Aug. 11, 12 p.m., Fort Gibson Citizen's Cemetery.
