Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Crystal Renee Moore to Delfino C. Andrade.
Jeffrey B. Jones to Daniel Callahan.
Nancy Vue to Douglas Richard Wu.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to River Bottom Properties LLC.
Scholars Inn I, LP to Estate of Helen Ione Tomlinson, LLC.
Estate of Helen Ione Tomlinson, LLC to Rodney Morrison.
Scholars Inn I, LP to Rodney Morrison.
Luther Dean Lamons to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Jacob William Geary to Michael A. Nikkel.
Ron St. Clair to Rosemary Howard.
BancFirst to Gary Wing.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Vanessa R. Farrow.
Merchants Acceptance Corp. v. Tracey Amaro.
Safe Haven Security Services v. Roberta Turner — breach of contract.
Citibank N.A. v. Nathan Caldwell.
Megan Michelle Lucas v. Mitnor Corporation, Inc., et al.
Paternity
Jimmie Seacrat v. Acacia Luznicky.
Divorces
Josh Wofford v. Marissa Pratt.
Marriage Licenses
Derick Maston Colwill, Beggs, Oklahoma, and Aliyah Brock Flute, Tahlequah.
Chad Boyer Russell, Tahlequah, and Kylee Shae Cusick, Park Hill.
Gunnar Dane Hatfield, Miami, Oklahoma, and Brooklyn Nicole Vails, Miami, Oklahoma.
Fire Runs
Aug. 3
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m.; EMS assist; 1286 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:12 p.m.; outside fire; South East Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:09 p.m.; structure fire; 205 Beth Ave.
Aug. 4
Tahlequah FD: 12:49 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 22339 Highway 82.
Aug. 5
Tahlequah FD: 1:37 a.m.; structure fire; 18628 S. 525 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:23 a.m.; electrical hazard; Reasor Street.
Death Notices
BROWN, Willis Danial, 86, race horse trainer, Tahlequah. Died Aug. 4, 2023. Go to www.tahlequahfuneral.com for service information and acknowledgements. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
