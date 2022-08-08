Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lisa Joann Tomboc to Raymond C. Hammons.

Gwendolyn K. Heyman-Smith to Bret Heyman.

Delfino C. Andrade to Bobby Musgrove.

Daryk Meigs to Daryk Meigs.

Gloria Brewster to Jason Stopp.

Patsy B. Merkley to Ellen Forrester.

Farina King to William S. Morgan.

Wraylee Setzkorn to Wraylee Setzkorn.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Ciera Jordan Schoonover - indebtedness.

Sonny Howard Howerton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Diamond Finance v. Torri Sanders - small claims.

Ambrosia Davis v. Ariel A. Victory - small claims.

Protective Orders

Deborah Lynn Cottrill v. Caley Rowan.

Harlianne A. Thiel v. Scott Logan Southard.

Marriages

Cooper James Barnes, 22, Tahlequah, and Allison Marie Roberts, 22, Tahlequah.

Bradly James Davis, 24, Tahlequah, and Brenna Gaile Marsh, 23, Tahlequah.

Wildlife

Brian L. Dotson - operating an all train vehicle on roadway.

Fire Runs

Aug. 5

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:35 p.m., heat exposure, 13019 Highway 10.

Lowrey FD: 10:27 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

Aug. 6

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 12 p.m., allergies, 13264 Highway 10.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 2 p.m., traumatic injuries, East 690 Road and Highway 10.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:27 p.m., water rescue.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:30 p.m., heat exposure, 12081 Highway 10.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 5:02 p.m., traumatic injuries.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 6:05 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 12081 Highway 10

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 6:13 p.m., unknown problem (man down), 12081 Highway 10.

Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 8:12 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 12081 Highway 10.

Lowrey FD: 11:05 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

Death Notices

HARRIS, Richard Eugene, 76, Vian, millwright. Died Aug. 4. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.

