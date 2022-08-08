Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lisa Joann Tomboc to Raymond C. Hammons.
Gwendolyn K. Heyman-Smith to Bret Heyman.
Delfino C. Andrade to Bobby Musgrove.
Daryk Meigs to Daryk Meigs.
Gloria Brewster to Jason Stopp.
Patsy B. Merkley to Ellen Forrester.
Farina King to William S. Morgan.
Wraylee Setzkorn to Wraylee Setzkorn.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Ciera Jordan Schoonover - indebtedness.
Sonny Howard Howerton v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Torri Sanders - small claims.
Ambrosia Davis v. Ariel A. Victory - small claims.
Protective Orders
Deborah Lynn Cottrill v. Caley Rowan.
Harlianne A. Thiel v. Scott Logan Southard.
Marriages
Cooper James Barnes, 22, Tahlequah, and Allison Marie Roberts, 22, Tahlequah.
Bradly James Davis, 24, Tahlequah, and Brenna Gaile Marsh, 23, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Brian L. Dotson - operating an all train vehicle on roadway.
Fire Runs
Aug. 5
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:35 p.m., heat exposure, 13019 Highway 10.
Lowrey FD: 10:27 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Aug. 6
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 12 p.m., allergies, 13264 Highway 10.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 2 p.m., traumatic injuries, East 690 Road and Highway 10.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:27 p.m., water rescue.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 3:30 p.m., heat exposure, 12081 Highway 10.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 5:02 p.m., traumatic injuries.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 6:05 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 12081 Highway 10
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 6:13 p.m., unknown problem (man down), 12081 Highway 10.
Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department: 8:12 p.m., unconscious/fainting, 12081 Highway 10.
Lowrey FD: 11:05 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
HARRIS, Richard Eugene, 76, Vian, millwright. Died Aug. 4. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
