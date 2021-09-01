Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Meagen Spillers to SNB Properties, LLC.
Ramona K. Casady to Kaitlynn Haddock.
Teresa Cauthon to Spencer Headrick.
Ann Wade to Richard McCafferty.
Bob Shannon Jr. to Jesse Eugene Payne.
Caroline Sue Wilkinson to Joe D. Schmidt.
Jim Hughes to Kenneth Pierce.
Chester R. Flud to Sue Yang.
Darecca Jensen to Rex Stanford.
Cheryl MacGregor to Panyia Khang.
Felonies
Juliann Eschocheo Rumery - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Jeremy Don Payne - child abuse and domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Isvan Jimenez - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Joshua Matthew Welch - incest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Misdemeanors
Karen Leighanne Corson - public intoxication and open container alcohol.
Nicholas Anthony Parrish - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, and no driver's license.
Cody James Taylor - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Lee Haeberle - public intoxication.
Brandon Lee Berry - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew D. Swafford - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sarah Elizabeth Wilson - indebtedness.
Carla Sue Swearingen v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Justin Copeland v. Norman Salone and Lee Ann Salone - entry and detainer.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Leah Kay Dearman - small claims.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Anna Williams - small claims.
Felts Star, LLC v. Jessie Price and The Recovery Center - entry and detainer.
Brian Tate v. Brett James Thompson - replevin.
Erika Lynn Callaway v. Fredrick Thompson - replevin.
Protective Orders
Cynthia Clinton v. Amber Renee Duvall.
Divorces
Ladonna Kay Killin v. William David Killin Jr.
Stephen Lane v. Theresa Lane.
Marriages
Bennett M. Guthrie II., 73, Park Hill, and Angela Sue Colley-Douglas, 53, Park Hill.
Derek Todd White, 25, Park Hill, and Aneisa Tuell, 30, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Aug. 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m., MVA, 1401 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., outside fire, 385 Teehee Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:58 p.m., service call, 848 W. Delaware St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:14 p.m., structure fire, West Willis Road and Mountain View Drive.
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 4 a.m., outside fire, West Willis Road and Mountain View Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:46 a.m., alarm, 201 Southridge west Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 a.m., gas leak, 22623 E. 775 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.