Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Katherine A. Lowe to Brandy Estes.

Paul Laney to Daniel L. Smith.

Misdemeanors

Oscar Moreno - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, no security verification, taxes due state, and improper tag on vehicle.

Shahada Kari - violation of OSRC rules.

Civils

Daniel Franke v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Tom Montgomery v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Brandon Wilson v. State of Oklahoma -

Small Claims

Regina R. Christie v. Troy Wayne Bohlander and Susan Rotramel - entry and detainer.

Disaster Restoration Services Inc. v. Lance Smith - small claims.

Fire Runs

Aug. 29

Lowrey FD: 11:52 a.m., emergency medical response, North 520 Road.

Death Notices

SKINNER, Joe Randall, 69, Welling, cardiac medicine tech. Died Aug. 29. Visitation, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Services, Sept. 2, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.

WILDER, Sydney, 70, Tahlequah, SHS facilities employee. Died Aug. 27. Visitation, Aug. 31, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 1, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.

RICHIE, Stephen Lee, 61, Tahlequah, construction worker. Died Aug. 25. Visitation, Aug. 31, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Burial at Chewey Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video