Court Report
Felonies
Brandon Gary Gray - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and defective equipment.
Camarena Ignacio Torres - child endangerment by driving under the influence.
Robin Lee Schott - second-degree burglary and obstructing an officer.
Amanda Dawn Stamps - trafficking in illegal drugs.
Charles Shane Gregory - trafficking in illegal drugs.
Misdemeanors
Brennan Cole Dodson - petit larceny.
Darren Eugene Spencer - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Jacob Jones v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Arvid J. Bjorkman v. Terry B. Noble - injunction.
Small Claims
Jerry Moore v. Brigham Hancock-entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 11:37 a.m., EMS assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:59 a.m., assist stuck patient, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:56 p.m., EMS assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.
Sept. 9
Lowrey FD: 3:08 a.m., medical assist, E. 615 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:53 a.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:24 a.m., EMS assist, 1300 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., lift assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.