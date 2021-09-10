Court Report

Felonies

Brandon Gary Gray - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and defective equipment.

Camarena Ignacio Torres - child endangerment by driving under the influence.

Robin Lee Schott - second-degree burglary and obstructing an officer.

Amanda Dawn Stamps - trafficking in illegal drugs.

Charles Shane Gregory - trafficking in illegal drugs.

Misdemeanors

Brennan Cole Dodson - petit larceny.

Darren Eugene Spencer - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Civils

Jacob Jones v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Arvid J. Bjorkman v. Terry B. Noble - injunction.

Small Claims

Jerry Moore v. Brigham Hancock-entry and detainer.

Fire Runs

Sept. 8

Tahlequah FD: 11:37 a.m., EMS assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:59 a.m., assist stuck patient, 1000 N. Grand Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:56 p.m., EMS assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.

Sept. 9

Lowrey FD: 3:08 a.m., medical assist, E. 615 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:53 a.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:24 a.m., EMS assist, 1300 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:35 a.m., lift assist, 15563 N. 495 Road.

