Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wayne A. Kinsey to Housing Authority.
Clint W. Johnson to Erik Brown.
Zheng Lan to Callie Catcher.
David T. Posey to Ronny L. Alexander.
Nancy M. Keys to Rosa Robledo Martinez.
Cairl G. Hayes to Nomadic Land Holdings, LLC.
Susan McMurtrey to Michael McNerney.
Clifton R. Loman to Clifton R. Loman.
Jam Interests, LLC to Morgan Lynn Kinsey.
Donna J. Crow to Stacy W. Thompson.
Jeffery Waggoner to Zheng Lan.
Jackson & Coldwell Homes LLC to Addison Faith Sanders.
Judith Knight to Anna Knight.
Felonies
David Lee Arnett; outstanding warrant – knowingly concealing stolen property.
Vester Lee Jones – possession of firearm after felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, taxes due state, no security verification, improper tail lamps.
Civils
Winfield Guinnip v. Title to Boat.
Brian Merle Fields v. State of Oklahoma.
Marriage Licenses
Jason Dewayne Flynn, Tahlequah, and Kelsey Jo Combs, Tahlequah.
John Lee Hall, Tahlequah, and Megan Leigh Underwood, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 6
Tahlequah FD: 6:42 a.m.; kitchen fire; 614 Cherrie St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:27 a.m.; alarm; 112 Oakwood Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue and East Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m.; outside fire; East Downing Street and North Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 p.m.; structure fire; West Jones Road and North 503 Road.
Death Notices
CORNSILK, Tinsey Teaver, 85, homemaker, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 5, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
