Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Otis L. Dobbs to Otis L. Dobbs.
Kirk E. Boatright to Phyllis J. Spears.
Danny R. Kokojan to Cornerbax Properties Oklahoma, LLC.
Rachel E. Kokojan to Cornerbax Properties Oklahoma, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Andrew Marcus Scott Morgans - driving under the influence under 21 and possession of 3.2 beer by person under 21.
Raul Lopez-Fuentes, Joe James Garcia - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Kathren Danelle Oglesbee - obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Gregory Edward Boyle - aggravated driving under the influence and no seat belt.
Zachary James Battreall - driving under the influence and speed not reasonable and proper.
Quinten Joshua Holmes - aggravated driving under the influence, possession of 3.2 beer by person under 21, transporting open container, and no driver's license.
Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood - unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Claire Braxton - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Ashley A. Baine - indebtedness.
Santiago Serrano v. Jerry Ray Ice Jr. - negligence.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Zettie Squyres - small claims.
East Star Properties and Garden Walk Apartments v. Kelly Kirk and Raven Kirk - entry and detainer.
Sarah Danielle Farar v. Brent Jackson Farar - entry and detainer.
PNT Investments v. Lloyd McDaniel and Michelle Barnes - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Sasha Blackbird v. Martin Blackbird.
Andrew Dansby Carr v. Ashley Carr.
Marriages
Jerald Glenn Scott, of Rose, and Shauna Rae Redmond, of Rose.
Wildlife
Ma Vang - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Chue Lee - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Yeng Her - unlawful entry into safety zone below a dam.
Traffic Report
Jose Ceron Lopez - no driver's license.
Charles Wayne Powell II - no driver's license.
Joy Constance Odom - no driver's license.
Brett Whatcott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donna Lee Bowers - careless operation of a boat.
Wesley Bingham Smith - failure to register vessel.
Kailey Mackenzie Lasley - speeding 21-25 mph over.
John Herbert Dallis - no seat belt.
Daniel Ray Williams - speeding 1-10 mph over and no child restraint.
Robert Lee Livers - no seat belt and no security verification.
Ivan Salvador Perez Hernandez - no driver's license, failure to stop at stop sign, and no child restraint.
Robert Rogoff - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Crystal Birdtail - no seat belt.
Jeremy Wayne Stroup - no seat belt.
Wesley Andrew Thompson - no seat belt.
Yovani Cisneros Guerta - taxes due state and no seat belt.
Levi Richard Boggs - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Luis Ray Hernandez - failure to stop at stop sign, violation of driver's license restrictions, and no seat belt.
Naida Evelyn Rodriguez - no seat belt.
Mica Nunnally - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Justin Russell Jordon - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Makisha Frogg - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jeffrey Joseph Hague - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rachelle Amanda Rodriguez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chase Christian Riggs - speeding 11-14 mph over, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Kelly Charles Kirk - no motorcycle endorsement.
Guihua Zhang - left of center in no passing zone.
Ryan Rudisill - no driver's license, no seat belt, no license plate, and no security verification.
Claburn Allen Edward Winfield - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dusty Wyatt Hawkins - no seat belt.
Gray Shadoe Taylor - no driver's license and inattentive driving resulting in collusion.
Kenneth Leon Wright - no seat belt.
Logan Andrew Myles Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adam Ghotbi - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Clarissa Eagle - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Doyle Travis Maddox - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jason Paul Graves - no seat belt.
Kobe Garrett Kuykendall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Casey Dale Arnall - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:37 a.m., odor, 606 E. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., fire alarm, 610 N. Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., MVA, Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:56 p.m., MVA, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 4:06 p.m., cardiac arrest, 207 Beth Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:21 p.m., EMS assist, 416 E. Fuller St.
Death Notices
YOUNG, Eric Allen, 36, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 6. Services pending, Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
