Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gigi Westfall to Shelby Hinds.
Kathy Hahn to Kimberly-Mae D. Stroman.
WB3 Investments, LLC to Bill Milo Pennington.
Brad Billings to Nathan Fritze.
Misdemeanors
Mason Scott Peery - driving while under the influence of alcohol and obstructing an officer.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. John Phillips - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Nivea Drake - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Denise Reeves - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Arlo Caine Matthews - indebtedness.
Small Claims
John Markham MaGuire v. Vera B. Eidson and Thomas Eidson - eviction.
Sun Loan Company v. Christopher Lee Wood - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Melissa Wolf - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Cesar Gonzalez Falcon - small claims.
Paternity
Derek Kolb v. Cheyenne Marie Leppke - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Traffic Report
Rebecca L. Collins - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Dwyane Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Ryan Baker - no security verification.
Kimberly Ann Mitchell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lance Michael McGregor - driving under suspension and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Penny Lee Scott - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Diana Quinto - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bethan Nichole Henderson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Sara Jane Buckner - taxes due state and no security verification.
Cole Redbird Reece - no security verification and speeding 15 mph over.
Jake Henry Latty - no seat belt.
Wiconi Waste James - no seat belt.
Tammy Jo James - no seat belt.
Dakota Blake Hiatt - operate ATV on roadway.
Denise Irene Starr - speeding 15 mph over.
Terina Kay Bertrand - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Chloe Rae Barker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ross Putman Turner - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Rochelle Nicole Points - open container alcohol.
Alexander Mejia - failure to yield while turning.
Darion Lavon Walker - speeding 15 mph over and no seat belt.
Bailey Dale Haeberle - failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Brooke Chanelle Chastain - no seat belt.
Alan David Wallace - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jacob Morris Robinson - no seat belt.
Hayden Dean Black - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jose E. Maldonando - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shanile Sade De Gee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daylon Luke Hendricks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cheryl Jane Parrish - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angela Lynn Retzloff - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Gwenella Warren Hall - no seat belt.
Timothy Blaine Davidson - speeding 11-14 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jessie Dale Russell - speed not reasonable and proper.
Erik Castillo-Camacho - speeding 31-35 mph over and no driver's license.
Jimmy Jason Fleetwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marissa Ann Peterson - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Tamara Nicole Collier - reckless driving.
Samuel Lee Webster - reckless driving.
Dale Lawrence Ford Jr. - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kacie Nicole Masters - failure to stop at red light.
Jason Ray Ward - no seat belt.
Ariel Nichole Gallimore - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Brooklyn Mae Drywater - no seat belt.
Courtney Leeann Drywater - no seat belt.
Ramsey Ross Bolling - taxes due state and no security verification.
P.J. Guy - no seat belt.
Owen Lane Livers - no seat belt.
Adam Christopher Sheldon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Richard Scott Moreno - no security verification.
Lonnie S. Kirkendall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Keith Kay Johnson - improper stopping/parking.
Travis Tyree Wolfe - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Fire Runs
Sept. 9
Lowrey FD: 11:21 a.m., grass fire, East 690 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:59 p.m., outside fire, Highway 51.
Sept. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:42 a.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Death Notices
WILLIAMS, Larry Bill, retired president of Northeastern State University, Southeastern State University, and University of Central Oklahoma, Army veteran. Died March 22, 2020. Memorial service, Sept. 19, 2 p.m., NSU Broken Arrow Campus Main Auditorium.
