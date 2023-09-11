Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dennis Clayton Gann to Dennis C. Gann.
Philip Swafford to Michael E. Hill.
Angela Suvino to Michael E. Hill.
SAS Construction, LLC to Jose Antonio Pineda.
Sheila Rae Ellzey to Don Wayne Johnson.
Matthew Ray Lee to Mark Vance.
Philip S. Webster to Janet L. Pitts.
Darrell L. Byfield to Gunnar Benson.
Terry Michael Davis to Evan Barnes.
Jackie Ray Smithson to Tammy Sue Smithson.
Borislava Fileva Kafalova to TM Revocable Living Trust.
Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC to Waylon Williams.
Michael E. Taylor to Richard E. Hale.
Leon Adams to Dollahon Family Revocable Living Trust.
Felonies
Justin Keith William Bowen - domestic abuse by strangulation.
Deangelo Deshawn Carter - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Devin Leigh Harris - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence, no seat belt, speeding.
Garrett A. Smith - child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence, no security verification, transporting open container, no seat belt.
Civils
Mariner Finance v. Rita J. Garner.
Mariner Finance v. Robert K. Carter.
Mariner Finance v. Joann Shade.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Preston Creason.
Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Chris Sherbourne.
Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC v. Marianne E. Miller.
Discover Bank v. Ladina Craft.
Gitsit Solutions LLC v. Unknown Successors of Opal L. Childress, et al. - foreclosure.
Armstrong Bank v. Pauline Nellie Johnson.
Divorces
Clifford C. Johnson v. Hannah Lesh.
Benjamin H. Barnette v. Raven Barnette.
Fire Runs
Sept. 7
Tahlequah FD: 8:44 a.m.; public service; South Park Avenue.
Lowrey VFD: 10:07 a.m.; outside fire; mutual aid to Peggs VFD; North 440 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:18 p.m.; EMS assist; 244 South Ridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:29 p.m.; public service; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:43 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Rayne Avenue.
Sept. 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:49 a.m.; structure fire; 420 Whittmore Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 2:41 a.m.; odor investigation; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m.; public service; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:22 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 521 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
COCHRAN, Morris Lee, 58, general laborer, Inola. Died Sept. 7, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
ALBARANO, John Christopher Paul, 56, New York City police officer, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 8, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com
