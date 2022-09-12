Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary and Patricia Rozell Revocable Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Luella Lankford to State of Oklahoma.
Kenneth E. Lovelace to State of Oklahoma.
Grandview Nursery Inc. to State of Oklahoma.
Colten D. Boston to Eliza Jane Baldridge.
Gary James to Barry Alan Bohannon.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Tammy Lynn Armer - indebtedness.
Kevin Dewayne Richardson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Nar Inc. v. Marshall William Daw II - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Sarah Danielle Farar v. Brent Jackson Farar.
Marriages
Daniel Lester Howard IV, 46, Covington, and Amanda Erin Tremblay, 43, Covington.
Heath Isaac Mosco, 21, Welling, and Allison Maerie Retherford, 18, Welling.
Traffic Report
Christopher Logan Barbour - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Gearld C. Boswell - no seat belt.
Darion Lavon Walker - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
James Ray Moss - fail to secure or cover load susceptible to blowing.
Abbas Ali - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jonah Allen Roberts - no driver's license.
Sharon Kay Terrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jami Lynn Murphy - no seat belt.
Trey Michael Cundiff - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Tara Michelle Holmes - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Adriana Irene Martinez - no seat belt.
Daniel Wayne Newby - no seat belt.
Jeremy Lee Colon - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brycen Jack Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Roy Allen Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tiffany Salsman - speeding 21-25 mph over and taxes due state.
Shi-Anne Burnett - no seat belt.
Hunter Cole Daniels - no seat belt.
Anna Michelle Glasper - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ambrosia Alicia Davis - driving under suspension and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hunter Charles Harkey - no seat belt and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Emma Grace Dillard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Samantha Sue Booth - no seat belt.
Cara A. Cowan Watts - speeding 15 mph over.
Sabra Renee McDugle - no seat belt.
Peter Stroud - no seat belt.
Jacqueline D. Guinn - failure to stop at red light.
Nathan William Hart - no security verification, taxes due state, and open container alcohol.
Joshua James Hummer - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Jake Wayne Barnes - driving under suspension, no seat belt, and taxes due state.
Joel Carl Scott - no motorcycle endorsement.
Cathy Jo Mason - no seat belt.
Alonso Alejandro Gonzalez - no seat belt.
Jimmy Ray Roberts - no seat belt.
Micheal Ray Reed - no seat belt.
Randy Earl Jennings - no seat belt.
Mauro Villeda Garcia - no child restraint.
Joel Carl Scott - reckless driving.
Tazyah Meki Marcellus - no seat belt.
Tania Tortes Lopez - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Aldridge - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Sept. 9
Tahlequah FD: 3:47 p.m., structure fire, South 460 Road and West 850 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:50 p.m., elevator rescue, Cobb Hall.
Sept. 10
Tahlequah FD: 9:32 a.m., alarm, 1995 Airport Parkway.
Tahlequah FD: 12:32 p.m., water rescue/heat exhaustion, Sparrow Hawk.
Tahlequah FD: 7:17 p.m., outside fire, 505 Judy Lane.
Sept. 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:45 a.m., alarm, 1100 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:16 a.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and W. 780 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:35 p.m., outside fire, 438 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 p.m., MVC, Willis Road and Keeler Drive.
Sept. 12
Tahlequah FD: 1:39 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
