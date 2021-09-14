Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael L. Warner to James R. Hudson.
Carolyn Greenhaw to Vicky Ann Garvin.
Amber Perry to State of Oklahoma.
Carol R. Langenberg to Mark Kelley.
Gary Don Williamson to Michael Riley.
Jacob Hutchinson to Jeffrey Scott Tinsley.
Diana M. Mayorga to Mary Rebecca Lindsey.
Tullis Development, LLC to Teeia Strout.
Michael Swim to Don Prior.
R.K. Hayes, LLC to Kelley Property Management, LLC.
Katie Laine Manley to Juan Chacha.
Juan Chacha to Jose G. Chacha Troche.
Ronnie Ray Howard to Ronnie Ray Howard.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Arlo Caine Matthews - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Richard Record - indebtedness.
Second Round Sub, LLC v. Tonya Maxwell - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Albert H. Allen - indebtedness.
Oscar Brownfield v. Tahlequah Public Schools - petition for judgment.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Cesar Gonzalez Falcon - small claims.
Protective Orders
Simone Young v. Gary D. Young.
Sherry Lea Hickelheim v. Cloe Ann Hickelheim.
Marriages
Denver Jack Richardson, 20, Welling, and Liddie Michelle Farabee, 25, Owasso.
Justin Jeramiah Hopkins, 43, Hulbert, and Tricia Marie Tucker, 38, Hulbert.
Robert Steve Leppke, 53, Tahlequah, and Laura Parker-Hamilton, 39, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Daniel Bass - resident fishing without a license.
Fire Runs
Sept. 12
Lowrey FD: 12:25 a.m., medical assist, North 495 Road.
Death Notices
COOKSON, Jimmie Reece, 91, welder. Died Sept. 10. Visitation, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 14, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Levi Cookson Cemetery.
CARNEY, Edward "Sonny" Eugene I, 79, beverage distribution. Died Sept. 9. Visitation, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 14, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
