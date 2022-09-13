Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Dee Ann Gibson-McCoy to Holly Lynn Cochran.

Jacob Gregory to Air Specialties HVAC, LLC.

Kathy L. Wilson to Rodney Brashears.

Matthew B. Hodgson to Sara E. Bradberry.

James Scott Ruff to TRW Family Trust.

C.H. Jackson to Pickle Properties, LLC.

Wesley Vaughan to Erb Kimble.

Heath Bailey to Jerry Bailey.

Felonies

Cameron Cordell Riddle - assault and battery upon a police officer.

Misdemeanors

Roger Joseph Gilbert - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonny Dean Henderson - operate a vessel while intoxicated.

Bryan Christopher Roberts - assault and battery.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Debbie Luis - indebtedness.

State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. William Eric Creech and $1,190 cash - seizure and forfeiture.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tahj Davis and Tehya Agnes Philpott - indebtedness.

Marriages

Rocky Wayne Gritts, 33, Welling, and Robbin Pauline Wofford, 27, Welling.

Fire Runs

Sept. 12

Tahlequah FD: 7:52 p.m., outside fire, 1509 Summerfield St.

Sept. 13

Tahlequah FD: 3:47 a.m., alarm, 22430 Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 12:05 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.

