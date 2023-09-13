Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary L. Waltrip to Gary L. Waltrip.
Gary Cooper to Jason Turney.
M&T Bank to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development.
Candice N. Doan to Patricia Ann Ceja.
Joel Sabatucci to Jack Thomas.
Herbert R. Littleton Living Trust to Pennington Property Retreats, LLC.
Wayne Bailey Trust to Tyler Wayne Bailey.
Felonies
Constance Lynn White — first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary.
Shaun Calvin Phillips; outstanding warrant — larceny of merchandise from a retailer, obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check.
Scott Gates — first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary.
Ryan Wayne Scroggins; outstanding warrant — child neglect.
Robin Leann Sterling — child neglect.
Civils
Capital One, N.A. v. Anthony Ray Patterson.
Randal Sunday v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Tonya Elkins v. Tahlequah Hospital Authority, et al — negligence.
Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage v. Bobby L. Pointer, et al — foreclosure.
Travis E. Kirby v. In Re.
Bryan Christopher Pruitt v. Jennifer R. Hitchcock.
Divorces
Kendra Lynn Foster v. Alan Scott Foster.
Heather Michele Lowry v. Corey Edwin Lowry.
Marriage Licenses
Antonio Sierra Aguilar, Grove, Oklahoma, and Christina Ashley Michelle Chandler, Joplin, Missouri.
Chad Lynn Harlan, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, and Kaitlin Sierra Lane, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
William Daryl Breshears, Tahlequah, and Hannah Haworth, Tahlequah.
Benjamin Eugene Berry, Tahlequah, and Brooke Nichole Ward, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 9
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m.; service call; 605 Pamela St.
Sept. 10
Tahlequah FD: 10:15 a.m.; public service; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m.; alarm; 109 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:28 p.m.; structure fire; 22736 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 6:45 p.m.; public service; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 7:35 p.m.; smoke investigation; Park Hill Road.
Sept. 11
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2501 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m.; EMS assist; 21861 E. 768 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:24 a.m.; alarm; 107 W. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m.; service call; Basin Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m.; service call; 1211 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:00 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Sept. 12
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 a.m.; traumatic injuries; 1390 Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2816 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:47 a.m.; service call; East Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:05 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; North Grand Avenue.
Death Notices
GIBSON, Dwight “Keith,” 66, letter carrier, Stilwell, Oklahoma. Died Aug. 20, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
