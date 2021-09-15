Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ronnie Ray Howard to Ronnie Ray Howard.
Clinton Davis to Madan Bhandari.
Curt Webb to Charles Guess Jr.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to Diana L. Jolly-Collins.
Albert Lee Roberts Jr. to Thad Moody.
Misdemeanors
Crystal Gail Crane-Jackson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Austin James Alverson - public intoxication.
Civils
Bobby J. McAlpine Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Mexbrothers, Inc. and Aisling Nicole Sosa - injunction/judgment.
Small Claims
Kenneth Gulley and Travis Gulley v. Steven Henry Thatcher and Alina Anderson - entry and detainer.
Mostapha Yahiaqui v. all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Maria S. Salas v. Guadalupe Cerda.
Divorces
Hailly Keith v. Joshua Keith.
Bobby Rinehart v. Shanna Marie Rinehart.
Marriages
Clinton Jay Clark, 59, Cookson, and Tammy Elaine Blair, 56, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 10
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., outside fire, 23872 E. 770 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:31 p.m., outside fire, Highway 80 and South 410 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:01 p.m., lift assist, 15363 N. 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., MVA, 1414 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 11
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 p.m., service call, 408 E. Jo St.
Sept. 12
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 p.m., outside fire, 15419 W. Jones Road.
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 a.m., alarm, 1196 Goingsnake St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:06 a.m., smoke investigation, South Owens Avenue and West Fourth Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:30 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., outside fire, 422 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 p.m., outside fire, South Highway 51 Bypass and West Fourth Street.
Sept. 14
Lowrey FD: 5:09 a.m., medical assist call, East 646 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:18 a.m., man down, South 525 Road.
