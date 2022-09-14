Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michelle D. Surratt to Faith of a Mustard Seed Ozark Mountains NWA Hospitality.
Chad Harlow to John William Morris.
William Massella to Jerry McGhee.
Alton Cody Son to P&E Consulting, LLC.
Georgia Ladd to Winnikoff, LLC - Series D.
Felonies
Tyler Ray Cockrum - burglary, second degree and possession of paraphernalia.
Raymond David Phillips - cruelty to animals, arson, third degree, resisting an officer, and acts resulting in gross injury.
Cory Donnell Bryant - possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Small Claims
Twisted X Excavation, LLC v. Kevin Best - small claims.
Protective Orders
Emily C. Blair to Brittany M. Rozell.
Divorces
Edward Dean Gourd v. Kimberly Gourd.
Marriages
Keegan Carl Beck, 40, Park Hill, and Trelle Kite McCombs, 46, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:38 p.m., forcible entry for EMS, 408 Jo St.
Death Notices
COLE, Marie, 98, Coweta, homemaker. Died Sept. 2. Visitation, Sept. 14, noon - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 15, noon, Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Vernon Cemetery.
