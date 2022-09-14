Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Michelle D. Surratt to Faith of a Mustard Seed Ozark Mountains NWA Hospitality.

Chad Harlow to John William Morris.

William Massella to Jerry McGhee.

Alton Cody Son to P&E Consulting, LLC.

Georgia Ladd to Winnikoff, LLC - Series D.

Felonies

Tyler Ray Cockrum - burglary, second degree and possession of paraphernalia.

Raymond David Phillips - cruelty to animals, arson, third degree, resisting an officer, and acts resulting in gross injury.

Cory Donnell Bryant - possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Small Claims

Twisted X Excavation, LLC v. Kevin Best - small claims.

Protective Orders

Emily C. Blair to Brittany M. Rozell.

Divorces

Edward Dean Gourd v. Kimberly Gourd.

Marriages

Keegan Carl Beck, 40, Park Hill, and Trelle Kite McCombs, 46, Park Hill.

Fire Runs

Sept. 13

Tahlequah FD: 4:38 p.m., forcible entry for EMS, 408 Jo St.

Death Notices

COLE, Marie, 98, Coweta, homemaker. Died Sept. 2. Visitation, Sept. 14, noon - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 15, noon, Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Vernon Cemetery.

