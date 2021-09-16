Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Arcon, Inc. to Shane Frix Construction, LLC.

Marc Herringshaw to Gabe Mosteller.

Thomas A. Martin to Robert L. Campbell.

Alfred R. Million to Brent Million.

James Blake Cochran to Rodney Young.

Jake Green to Forest James Phillips.

Misdemeanors

Cody Latrell Roach - driving under the influence by a person under 21.

Matthew Quantie - possession of burglary tools and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Joshua Moore - driving under the influence of drugs.

Curtis Warren - disturbing the peace.

Protective Orders

Amanda Wheeler v. Ronald Branson Jr.

Marriages

Brandon Charles Hendricks, 31, Sapulpa, and Angelica Annett Adkins, 30, Wagoner.

Fire Runs

Sept. 14

Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., outside fire, East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 6:28 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., outside fire, 1608 E. Powell Road.

