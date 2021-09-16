Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Arcon, Inc. to Shane Frix Construction, LLC.
Marc Herringshaw to Gabe Mosteller.
Thomas A. Martin to Robert L. Campbell.
Alfred R. Million to Brent Million.
James Blake Cochran to Rodney Young.
Jake Green to Forest James Phillips.
Misdemeanors
Cody Latrell Roach - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Matthew Quantie - possession of burglary tools and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Moore - driving under the influence of drugs.
Curtis Warren - disturbing the peace.
Protective Orders
Amanda Wheeler v. Ronald Branson Jr.
Marriages
Brandon Charles Hendricks, 31, Sapulpa, and Angelica Annett Adkins, 30, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
Sept. 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., outside fire, East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:28 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., outside fire, 1608 E. Powell Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.