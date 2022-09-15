Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daniel Colquitt to David Magliozzi.
Charlie Holderbee to Ryan Winkler.
Patrick G. Guinn Sr. to Bradley E. Burris.
John O'Hern Jr. to Delfino C. Andrade.
Jacqueline L. Patterson to Kayla J. Molina.
Shahida Zulfiqar Holding, LLC to Moes Mart, LLC.
Moes Mart, LLC to Mountain Express Oil Company.
Mountain Express Oil Company to Mountain Portfolio Owner Arokms, LLC.
William F. Davey to Nick Rosan.
William F. Davey to Bernando R. Vasquez.
Lucille Cain to Integrity Home Buyers, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Clinton Parker Dewberry - public intoxication.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Mara Dawn Thompson - indebtedness.
Charles Taylor Tannehill v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
In the matter of v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Cameron D. Parks - small claims.
Divorces
Jessica Clark v. Darrell Clark.
Fire Runs
Sept. 15
Tahlequah FD: 7:45 a.m., alarm, 333 Southridge Road.
