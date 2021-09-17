Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James Alexander to Glenn Thomas Rutherford.
Issac Fred Porter Jr. to Premier Design and Renovations, LLC.
The Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Aisha Perkins.
Sandra Abramowicz to Charles Scarborough.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Christopher S. Espinosa.
Cody Duran Guthrie to Guthrie Excavation, LLC.
John Haddox to Skye Homes, LLC.
Shayla Ann Cone to Lillian Yvonne Nail.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to John George Medearis Jr.
Virginia Thompson to Mark Alan Herrin.
Michele Gariepy to Austin D. Morton.
Civils
John Russell Woods and Tammy Lynn Woods v. N.M. Green, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, and successors - quiet title.
Patricia K. Cowan v. Seth Brassfield, Patsy L. Brassfield, and Robbie Wood - quiet title.
Stephan G. Locke v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Newrez, LLC, DBA, Shellpoint v. Erika Marlene Kallas, spouse if any, of, John Doe, and Jane Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Samantha Golden Mogg - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Jacob Ballardivey - entry and detainer.
Allisha Leanne Brown v. Hal Gage - small claims.
Divorces
Polly Winburn v. Ralph Winburn.
Paternity
Azalee Maddan v. Caleb Bates - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Jackson Dewayne Smith, 30, Hulbert, and Sydney Paige Ray, 25, Hulbert.
Eastun Hunter Caldwell, 24, Tahlequah, and Summer Lynn Brixey, 24, Hulbert.
Rodrich Dwayne Haskins, 31, St. Louis, and Tara Danielle Gritts, 29, St. Louis.
Fire Runs
Tahlequah FD: 12:12 p.m., outside fire, 480 Road and West Jones Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., MVC, 600 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:49 p.m., lift assist, 1157 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 p.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 3:24 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones.
Tahlequah FD: 3:45 a.m., vehicle fire, East Ross Street and South 524 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:38 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.