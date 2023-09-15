Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sierra X. Grounds to Wyatt Leigh McClure.
H&S Properties to Alboyst, LLC.
Dana E. Waters to Hometown Rentals, LLC.
Patricia E. Thompson to Dustin Shade.
Dewey Hendrix to Brandon Dobson.
Kirk E. Boatright to City of Tahlequah.
Civils
Spiritbank v. Cookson Trading Post LLC, et al – foreclosure.
Bankers Healthcare Group LLC v. Shannon Don Buhl – breach of contract.
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Bryan Kimble, Tahlequah, and Alisha Michelle Carter, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 12
Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:59 p.m.; alarm; 496 Plaza Dr.
Sept. 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:06 a.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 1:26 p.m.; outside fire; 21985 Stick Ross Mountain Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Nancy Ward Drive and South Muskogee Avenue.
Sept. 14
Tahlequah FD: 7:35 a.m.; EMS assist; 155 N. Brookside Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:59 a.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 a.m.; vehicle fire; 950 Main Parkway.
Death Notices
SOAP, Maggie Lee, 79, nurse aid, Muskogee, Oklahoma. Died Sept. 14, 2023. Expressions of condolence can be made, and service information can be found at tahlequahfuneral.com.
