Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sas Construction, LLC to Tanya L. Wofford.
Leslie Keith Hardbarger to John Landry.
W. Floyd Dixon to Felicia Wallace.
Trey Dillon Kimble to Vicky L. Smith.
Brian James Thurber to Deborah Ann Lawrence.
Civils
Zheng Lan and Charles Kingsley v. Barbara Butler Rockman, Marvin W. Rockman Jr., and heirs - quiet title.
Phillip Parks v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mortgage Assets Management v. unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees and assignments, Harold D. Payne, United States of America, and housing and urban development - foreclosure.
Kayley Jean Eubanks, Lily Eubanks, Layla Eubanks, and Liam Sparks v. Ismael Perez, Antonio Vasques, and Trina Vasquez - automobile negligence.
Marriages
Mark Bedelle Dean, 43, Tahlequah, and Janet Lea Stacy, 44, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Sherri L. Alexander - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Randall Chase Barger - no seat belt.
Antonio Jo Barker - failure to yield from stop sign.
Christopher Bradley Bedorkis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua J. Bounds - no seat belt.
Jacob Verdia Bruce - no driver’s license.
Eric Carl Catcher - no seat belt.
Madison Delia Caviness - speeding 11-14 mph over and no seat belt.
Ashlie Nichole Chandler - no seat belt.
Slade Christian Cochran - failure to stop at red light.
James Edward Conrad - no seat belt and failure to have driver’s license in immediate possession.
Randi Lauren Cook - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brenten Clay Crawford - no seat belt.
Steven Leonard Crisp - no seat belt.
Holden Parker Dearman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zaid Diaz De Leon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brody Allen Dollarhide - no seat belt.
Carrie Amanda Dumon - speeding 21-25 mph over.
David Ray Easterling - no seat belt.
Isaac Jace Fields - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Tanner Bradley Galyean - no seat belt.
Kaci Leann Goodrich - driving under suspension.
Senlin Dawn Goodvoice - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vikram Gopi - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cairl Glenn Hayes - speeding 15 mph over.
Chad Erin Henry - failure to display current license plate.
Filiberto Hernandez - no driver’s license.
Troy Heath Holmes - no seat belt.
Susan Melane Ishcomer Fields - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Vivian Thi Jackson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mitchell Blake Jimenez - no seat belt.
Ronnie Dewayne Jones - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Johnny Dwayne Kelley - no seat belt.
Sonny Wayne Villegas Kelly - speeding 15 mph over.
Jason Lee Kerr - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Colton Robert Mahaney - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Shelbie Paige Megehee - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Madolin Jessica Meador - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Andrew Bryan Millken - improper backing.
Harvey Lee Mitchell - no seat belt.
Braden Earl Mooney - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Christopher Ryan Morrow - no seat belt.
Clinton Paul Murray - violation of driver’s license restrictions and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Justin Wayne Nail - no seat belt.
Jimmy Ray Don Neugin - no seat belt and no security verification.
Timothy Cornelius Neugin - no seat belt.
Catlyn R. Oderdonk - no seat belt.
Jesse Dean Patterson - no seat belt.
J.R. Philpott - no seat belt.
Kasey Leann Platt - no seat belt.
Andrew Leroy Plummer - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jessie Andre Poole - no seat belt.
Brooke Marie Postlewait - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Josie Babe Richardson - no driver’s license.
John Anderson Rinehart - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Belmontes Benito Rodriguez - no driver’s license and no seat belt.
Joshua James Rooster - no seat belt.
Patrick Wayne Sapp - no seat belt.
Joel Carl Scott - failure to have driver’s license in immediate possession.
Parker Thomas Ray Shaffer - no security verification.
Anthony Matthew Sharp - no seat belt.
Taylor Brooke Stickelmeyer - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Clayton Lloyd Thompson - no seat belt.
John Coy Lee Thompson - no seat belt, failure to have driver’s license in immediate possession, and failure to display current license plate.
Sarah Marie Thompson - no seat belt.
Steven Randel Todd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tanner Nathanel Toney - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Leonel Torres - no driver’s license and defective exhaust system on vehicle.
Kiley Snow Turman - speeding 16-20 mph over and violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Caleb Daniel Vance - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Kelsi Brooke Wade - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mark Duane Walker - no seat belt.
Katelyn Nicole Watson - driving under suspension.
Wendi Michelle Weer - speeding 15 mph over.
Pamela Willis - no driver’s license.
Russell Dean Willis - no seat belt.
Jamie Vernon Wilmot - improper passing.
Aurora Marie Wolf - no seat belt.
Bradley Edward Worthington - no seat belt.
Colton Wrey - no seat belt.
Peter Lamoen Yingling - driving under suspension and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 15
Lowrey FD: 1:09 p.m., vehicle fire, Highway 82B.
Lowrey FD: 5:52 p.m., emergency medical call, Highway 82B.
Lowrey FD: 8:03 p.m., carbon monoxide alarm, East 670 Road.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Yvonne “Girty”, 76, Braggs, Cherokee Nation EMT. Died Sept. 14. Visitation, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home. Funeral services, Sept. 20, 12:30 p.m., Chapel at Camp Gruber. Valid ID required to enter Camp Gruber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.