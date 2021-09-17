Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rodney M. Morrison to Jason L. Chaffin.
John Haddox to James Franklin Grooms.
Jacob Woodson to Casey B. Bradshaw.
Kimberly Parker to Sunsnap, LLC.
Buck and Amber George Revocable Trust to Michael J. Dry.
Michelle Dry to First United Bank & Trust, Co.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to BancFirst.
Scott Wright to Titan Rental Property, LLC.
Jim D. Thomas to Tong Kou Xiong.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Shamrock, Inc.
Craig Gadberry to Sandra Epperley.
Chris G. Boydstun to Henry J. Whitener.
Taylor K. Brinkman to Shauna Rucker.
Civils
First Technology Federal Credit v. Jamie Mae Brown - breach of contract.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Marcie D. Adamson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Richard Dobson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Stephanie J. Lewis - indebtedness.
In re v. Yvette Renee Lankford - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Patricia Sanford v. all occupants - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Denise Taflinger v. Jason Jones.
Marriages
Clayton Scott Baker, 23, Loveland, and Tatyana Kallsen, 23, Loveland.
W.W. Stoever, 86, Tulsa, and Patricia E. Rountree, 68, Tulsa.
Mark Shane Baldridge, 43, Tahlequah, and Stacy Mae Mullican, 34, Tahlequah.
Eligae Ryan Taylor, 32, Vian, and Nicole Alexis Swimmer, 29, Vian.
Austin Sonny Bryan, 28, Tahlequah, and Megan Ranea Alsenay, 29, Park Hill.
Traffic Reports
Dominic Nicholas Bloschichak - following too closely.
Sarah Ann Bowman - taxes due state.
Teresa L. Buzzard - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kyle Ray Coachman - speeding 21-25 mph over, driving under revocation, no seat belt, no security verification, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and expired registration.
Carneta Debra Cooper - no seat belt.
Amy Elizabeth Darnell - driving under suspension.
Stacy Lynn Dew - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Nichols Hale - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amber Kathlene Howard-Moore - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda Gail Hutchinson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brett Elliott Justice - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Korbey Knowles - driving under suspension.
Chang Jim Liu - no security verification.
Allen Eugene Matlock - driving under suspension.
Skyla Lorain McCoy - no child restraint.
Erica Marie Metcalf - speed not reasonable and proper.
Katharina Pesendorfer - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Marian Lezlie Rice-Page - no seat belt, no security verification, and no driver’s license.
Eric Donald Sisco - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Ethan Zachary Thouvenel - no seat belt.
Ann Lanette Tolbert - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Laranda R. Wildcat-Mautino - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 2:50 p.m., lift assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:23 p.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:27 p.m., service call, 1046 W. Allen Road.
Sept. 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:23 a.m., MVC, West Fourth Street and Highway 51 Bypass.
