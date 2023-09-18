Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dana L. Hannon to Dana L. Hannon Trust.
Civils
Spring Oaks Capital SPV, LLC v. Jeffery Galli.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Thomas M. Horn.
LVNV Funding LLC v. John Propps.
Cowtown Boot Company v. Workmans Department Store Inc, et al - breach of contract.
Juanita Marsh, et al v. Known and Unknown Heirs of W.B. Adams, et al.
Caito Kemp v. Title to ATV.
Thomas Fulton v. Title to Motorcycle.
Shasta Breedlove v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Jerry W. Littlefield v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Karen Dodge-Kelso v. Title to Mobile Home.
Carley Chambers v. Title to Mobile Home.
Ronald T. Hubbard v. Title to Motor Vehicle.
Wayne Bailey v. Bob Rider, et al - breach of contract.
Flintridge Park Properties, LLC v. Flintridge POA, Inc.
Click N Close Inc v. Taylor Michelle Osburn, et al - foreclosure.
Divorces
Emily Dawn Eastep v. Lawton Eastep.
Marriage Licenses
Coby Shane Fourkiller, Tahlequah, and Caitlin Nicole Ratliff, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Sept. 15
Tahlequah FD: 9:13 a.m.; fire alarm; 3457 Cherokee Springs Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m.; fire alarm; 201 Ron Rice Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 2:15 p.m.; outside fire; 23463 E. 774 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 3:38 p.m.; smoke investigation; 1501 S. Park Hill Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:37 p.m.; outside fire; 3296 S. Muskogee Ave.
Sept. 16
Tahlequah FD: 5:42 a.m.; alarm; 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:17 p.m.; oil spill; 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m.; outside fire; 419 Minor St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:04 p.m.; service call; South Park Avenue.
