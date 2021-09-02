Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Julia Glenn to Toni Hood.

John F. Tillison to Chrys Tinsley Jr.

Marissa Ann McCoy to Cade McCoy.

Civils

Citibank v. Ben Copeland - breach of contract.

Citibank v. Regina Kirk - breach of contract.

Citibank v. Linda Nelson - breach of contract.

Jonathan Ryan Isam v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.

Loancare, LLC v. Linda Lewis, spouse, if any, and John Doe - foreclosure.

Divorces

Amy Renee Schneider v. Phillip M. Schneider.

Marriages

Jimmy Dwayne Clay, 69, Inola, and Sara Louise Lewis, 68, Inola.

Fire Runs

Aug. 31

Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., outside fire, 20965 S. 656 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., MVA, 1150 E. Downing St.

Sept. 1

Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., rubbish fire, West Willis Road and Mountain View Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 8:20 a.m., service call, 602 E. Boone St.

