Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Julia Glenn to Toni Hood.
John F. Tillison to Chrys Tinsley Jr.
Marissa Ann McCoy to Cade McCoy.
Civils
Citibank v. Ben Copeland - breach of contract.
Citibank v. Regina Kirk - breach of contract.
Citibank v. Linda Nelson - breach of contract.
Jonathan Ryan Isam v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Loancare, LLC v. Linda Lewis, spouse, if any, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Divorces
Amy Renee Schneider v. Phillip M. Schneider.
Marriages
Jimmy Dwayne Clay, 69, Inola, and Sara Louise Lewis, 68, Inola.
Fire Runs
Aug. 31
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., outside fire, 20965 S. 656 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., MVA, 1150 E. Downing St.
Sept. 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., rubbish fire, West Willis Road and Mountain View Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 8:20 a.m., service call, 602 E. Boone St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.